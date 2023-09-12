 Skip to content

Pro Wrestling Sim update for 12 September 2023

Update Notes 12 Sep 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12170867 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added ability to set worker's entrance music by linking to a Youtube video (completely optional, modmakers!)
  • Added ability to play worker's entrance songs during booking results screen by clicking the play button
  • Removed show viewerships from the news section on Main Office screen
  • Added Ratings roundup section on Main Office screen, to allow you to see and sort all ratings for each show on each network in the last 7 days
  • Added ability to select an Agent for matches - these can help less talented workers put together better and/or longer matches, and can help with developing skills faster in matches
  • Added ability for referees and announcers to develop skills through use
  • Added an Is a Celebrity? true/false option for workers (doesn't do anything for now, but will eventually help with some AI/contract rules)
  • Reduced title match chance for normal importance shows
  • Added random event for a worker to come out of hiatus
  • Added random event where tag teams can be revived and fixed random event where tags are created
  • Added ability to set a workers moveset in the editor (Completely optional for modmakers, and is purely for adding depth/character to a worker)
  • Added left-list specific style options to the skin editor
  • Allowed viewing of worker skill progress charts from any other page, not just the workers pages
  • Fixed Random Winner mode
  • Fixed bug where dead people could become owners or bookers

