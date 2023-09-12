Get new teammates - 33 % off on GTFO

In preparation for the upcoming release of ALT://Rundown 6.0 we are offering 33 % on GTFO so that you can ensure that your team is stacked and ready for the drop into The Complex. The release is this Thursday, the 14th of September at 13:00 CEST but the sale will be active until the 26th of September.

With the release of ALT://Rundown 6.0 there will be 58 expeditions for your team to suffer in, spanning from the beginner-friendly A tiers to the gut-clenching nightmares of the E tier. How far down the dark tunnels has your team gone?