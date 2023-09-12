Hotfix v1.0.0.2

Hey,

Here's the second critical hotfix which will fix some major issues players experienced.

Fixes

Fixed server cap to 4 players

Fixed lobby joining bug

Fixed animation multicast bug

Changes

Doors have been tweaked for better performance

Added credits to main menu

Changed some of the assets so keys and tapes are easier to see

Changed highlight colour of collectables to make them stand out more

The homunculus will no longer attack players as frequently

Spawn location for keys have changed

Keys are now much bigger and easier to see

We'd like to thank the community for the feedback, all feedback wether good or bad is absolutely vital to ensure a great experience for all players!

If you'd like to give any feedback, please head over to our Discord where we will be happy to listen and take on aboard all suggestions, feedback and critique.

Thanks again

-B