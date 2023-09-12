Hotfix v1.0.0.2

Hey,
Here's the second critical hotfix which will fix some major issues players experienced.
Fixes
- Fixed server cap to 4 players
- Fixed lobby joining bug
- Fixed animation multicast bug
Changes
- Doors have been tweaked for better performance
- Added credits to main menu
- Changed some of the assets so keys and tapes are easier to see
- Changed highlight colour of collectables to make them stand out more
- The homunculus will no longer attack players as frequently
- Spawn location for keys have changed
- Keys are now much bigger and easier to see
We'd like to thank the community for the feedback, all feedback wether good or bad is absolutely vital to ensure a great experience for all players!
If you'd like to give any feedback, please head over to our Discord where we will be happy to listen and take on aboard all suggestions, feedback and critique.
Thanks again
-B
Changed files in this update