NAIR 4.1.0

Gameplay changes to DAIR Gamemode

When touching the blastzone, in addition to losing a point, you will heal 2 hit points of health, up to a maximum of 5 hp.

At high knockback (3 hp or less), buffering an airdodge out of hitstun will no longer immediately halt your momentum. You can still halt your momentum with an airdodge, but it must be input in-between hitstun ending and touching a blastzone. It still exists, but takes skill to perform.

Spikes are now stronger in the air. Knockback is calculated as if the spiked player had 2hp less health.

The back/final hitbox of DAIR has been adjusted for consistency. On the final frame of the move, the normal/body hitbox no longer extends behind the player. This makes the small hitbox on the hammer easier to connect with. Pictures of active frames 3 and 4 attached



My goal in this patch was to reduce survivability of attacks at high knockback, but to make comebacks more feasible. The hitbox change, additionally, should make the combo starting final hit of DAIR feel less random when it connects.