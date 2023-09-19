Patch v.0.2

Hello, Mercenaries!

Check out Known Issues And Solutions for more information on the current state of the game.

Changes

Major

The first Extermination mission is now available to play (earlier called Ultimate). Let us know what you think about it, and how you would like to see it improved.

Main Menu has been overhauled.

We’ve added color schemes to the character that can be bought and changed in the Main Menu loadout (by using the in-game currency).

Equipment & Loadout

Cluster Rockets now travel in a straight line instead of curving. Fires towards the nearest target.

Tesla Backpack now fires its first shot towards the nearest enemy.

Super Magnet’s base range has been increased by 100%.

Combat

9 more Elites have been added to the game.

2 new Ultra Weapons have been added to the game (Annihilator & Eradicator).

Other

23 new Achievements.

Fixed retroactive activation for several Achievements that wasn't registered in earlier versions.

Slightly increased the rate crystal drop rate amount.

We’re continuing our effort to make this game run as smoothly as possible for all our players, and we are deeply sorry for any inconvenience it has been causing some of you out there.

Please continue to report anything that’s hindering you from playing our game!

Thank you all for your patience!

/Anjou & Veldt, Counterspell Studios