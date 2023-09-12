Fixed a bug that prevented players from unlocking banish, levelup rerolls, and party rerolls secrets on subsequent playthroughs.
Elemental Survivors update for 12 September 2023
v0.2.16 Hotfix - Fixed some unlocks
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2180001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update