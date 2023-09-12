 Skip to content

Elemental Survivors update for 12 September 2023

v0.2.16 Hotfix - Fixed some unlocks

Share · View all patches · Build 12170467 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that prevented players from unlocking banish, levelup rerolls, and party rerolls secrets on subsequent playthroughs.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2180001
  • Loading history…
