Update, Version 20230912

English

############Content################

[Cave of Mountain Keao]New location: Cave of Mountain Keao 5F

[Safehouse]Expanded the map to the right. Added another room.

###########System##################

Added some data structures for a future weapon enhancement system.

Enhance levels can affect different attributions of weapons. (During the testing, it was the attack value.)

Made necessary code to ensure the system will be fully compatible with almost all existing weapons when released. (Firearms will not be included in the first version of this system.)

In theory, if someone can change an item's enhance level, they can now already see the attack value of a weapon increase in the game. But that's only achievable by console commands right now.

简体中文

############Content################

【柯奥山洞穴】新地点：柯奥山洞穴5F

【安全屋】向右侧扩展了地图。加入了一个新的房间。

###########System##################

为未来是武器强化系统加入了一些数据结构。

加入了支持武器强化等级影响各项武器属性的功能。（测试中使用的是攻击力的数值。）

确保了这个未来将会加入的系统在发布时会兼容基本上所有的已有武器。（枪械不会在这个系统发布的第一版中被包括。）

理论上如果有人能够改变一个武器的强化等级数值，那么现在就已经可以看到武器的攻击力变化效果了。但是，这目前仅能用控制台实现。

