Watcher Update 1.2

Revered Godir,

The Summer of Dragons has ended and the Watcher’s vision has started to fade. Mechanical rumblings are spreading throughout the Astral Sea, sounding the drums of impending doom. Before the Watcher closes its eye, it reveals to us once more.

As we’ve said in our original Open Beta announcement, we’ve been analyzing saves and reports of long Turn Times. Currently we have a set of Optimizations that should significantly reduce these, which we are comfortable releasing now. Additional optimizations are being worked on for the Golem Update later this year. We hope to share more on that soon, until then…

May your Pantheons thrive

Game Version: 1.004.002.83608

World Map AI Optimizations related to:

Army Movement

Diplomatic Trades

Grexolis Flow and Difficulty changes:

The Map Size has slightly been decreased to reduce the end game slog of the mission.

The Starting Resources and Units of the player have been buffed: Easy - Starting Resources increased from 700 Gold and 225 Mana to 950 Gold and 475 Mana Easy - Added additional Tier IV and Tier V Affinity Starting Units Normal - Starting Resources increased from 300 Gold and 50 Mana to 550 Gold and 250 Mana Normal - Added Tier III and Tier IV Culture/Affinity Starting Units Hard - Added Tier III Culture Starting Unit

On Easy and Normal difficulty, the player and their Allies get Emissary of the Shad’rai, a permanent income buff on all global resources.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2367860/Age_of_Wonders_4_Dragon_Dawn/