 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cut Master Spades update for 12 September 2023

Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12170260 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed where cards went blank sometimes
  • fixed connection issues on wi-fi
  • overall game optimizations and bug fixes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2119641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2119642
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link