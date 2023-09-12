V15 Update is now live!

Hey folks!

Note that all V14 save files loaded on the new V15 will see all foliage respawned. Additionally, you'll notice that the new tech recipes will be auto-completed- since many items were previously available as recipes in the Itempedia.

Content

New basic Trading/Economy system: There are 2 traders worldwide where players can sell most items and purchase new special loot. The current sell list is not complete, the economy aspects are being balanced and worked on.

New Gas Generator: Generates 350 Power. The technology required is only available for purchase from a trader.

New Higher Workbench: This multipurpose crafting table is the highest-tier workbench available in the game, an all-in-one combination of the Workbench, Advanced Workbench, and Chemistry Table. The technology required is only available for purchase from a trader.

New Advanced Battery: High-capacity batteries that store 3500 power. The technology required is only available for purchase from a trader.

New Coal Crate: Similar to the Stone Crate but for coal.

Tech Revision- Tech recipes will be adjusted, adding in new tech and adjusting some former recipes to be learned via tech. To accommodate this change AND user feedback, RNG will no longer govern tech. Discovering blank pages will net you one Tech Point, allowing you to choose the order you unlock and progress through technology.

A dozen large flat areas have been added to the map, great for those that favor open land for large builds.

New biomes - Meadow, Hybrid Desert, Redwood forest.

New items: Oil Shale, Desert biome shale boulders, Aloe Vera plant

New POI houses

Changes to existing content: Oil extractor requires shale, mineral extractor will extract shale in desert biome, screws are no longer required to repair the ATV, and bandage recipes have been changed to include aloe.

Work was done on optimization to reduce RAM requirements for the game.









Brown areas denote areas adjusted to a new biome type.

Tech Change

Biomes





