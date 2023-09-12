 Skip to content

Mihirha's Legacy update for 12 September 2023

New Version 1.8.5.5.50

Build 12170154 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some musical themes adjustment for a cinematic and a Map first charge. Nearly the last part of the game.

