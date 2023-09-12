 Skip to content

God Of Weapons update for 12 September 2023

God of Weapons x Soulstone Survivors

Share · View all patches · Build 12170086 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello friends,

It's our great pleasure to announce the collaboration bundle between our game God of Weapons and the super popular bullet-heaven roguelite Soulstone Survivors. Soulstone Survivors is an action rogue-lite where you slay hordes of foes and face titanic bosses while learning powerful skills to enhance your character. Play as a Void Hunter, and with the spoils of every match craft weapons, unlock new characters, upgrade your skill tree, and equip new runes, all in your quest for godlike powers.

If you like our game or the bullet-heaven genre in general, you will enjoy Soulstone Survivors as well!

Don't wait and get the bundle below while it's available!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/34793/Weapons_and_Soulstones/

Best regards,
AML team

