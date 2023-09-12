Evil Seal - Update 0.5.4

Hello, Evil Seal Players,

I want to share news about a fresh update we've just released. This update tackles some annoying bugs that were causing issues with monster sounds in the game. I'm confident this will enhance your gaming experience and make it even more immersive!

🔊 Sound Bugs Are Gone: I've been listening to your feedback and working diligently to resolve problems related to monster sounds. You can now enjoy seamless in-game audio while facing the challenges of the Apocalypse of St. John.

🐞 General Improvements: Along with fixing sound bugs, I've made general improvements to further optimize your gaming experience.

🙏 Your Feedback is Invaluable: I want to express my gratitude for your ongoing support and the valuable feedback you've provided. Your input guides me in making Evil Seal better with every update.

📅 Update Now: I can't wait for you to try out the update and share your thoughts! Don't forget to keep your game up to date for the full Apocalypse of St. John experience.

Thank you for your dedication and continued support. Enjoy playing Evil Seal! 🎮💥