Mag Vs. The Big List of Problems: Round 1

Multiplied Enchantment scrapper gold values by 5.

Reduced max hurtle duration (how long until you regain control) from a single knockback instance from 3 -> 1 second on player characters. (This also lets you make adjustments before landing from a diagonal cannon shot.)

Return to Hub, Quit & Quick Restart should now open found World Cores instead of just deleting them.

Made Big Fan's wind hitbox smaller and fan collision bigger.

Improved Pure item saving & loading.

Added inventory slot visuals for Pure items.

Pure items should now get properly visually replicated to client players.

Item tooltip now shows traits from Pure items as Pure traits, instead of randomly showing the first one.

Item tooltips now have empty infusion slots visible (except on consumables).

Items dropped by enemies on death will no longer start their curse decay timers.

Enchanted items will now always receive a Greater Curse when thrown into a Curse Pool.

Witnesses can no longer start charging up an attack unless their target is within 6 meters.

Fixed Clockwork Gauntlet not scaling with Size (now scales both in punch size and distance).

Fixed some more potential causes for Really Big Weed just eating somebody. (Sorry Fwutters & Conrat, i'm trying to make him stop)

Fixed Spears not working with Block.

Fixed Spears not working with Wind Blade infusion.

Fixed Bullet Time causing items to permanently become accelerated after landing on the ground from a throw, then getting picked up.

Fixed Lightwall Projector state not replicating to client players.

Fixed Ropes not being sync'd between client and host players.