The Crackpet Show: Happy Tree Friends Edition | OUT NOW

Dear animal freakshow fans,

The day we've all been waiting for has finally arrived! It's been quite a journey together, from Early Access in late 2021, and now, on September 27, 2023, we are releasing a special DLC titled The Crackpet Show: Happy Tree Friends Edition!



We came a long way from not telling our Moms that we watch Happy Tree Friends to yelling “HEY MOM, WE HELPED TO BRING THE ICONIC CARTOON BACK”. The whole team is amazed by the response from the HTF community. We love it to see so many fan arts showing our epic collab. A lot of work and heart went into this one, hope you get a lots of fun with it!

This special version of the game includes:

9 playable Happy Tree Friends characters each with unique death animations inspired by the most memorable scenes from the show

Lumpy as a host of the show

Enhanced sounds and music from the beloved cartoon

Updated visuals and effects

And much more!

Dive into a world of beloved childhood characters, wild shootouts, and a sea of dark humor.

STEAM REMOTE PLAY

Many of you who don't yet have a copy of the game but have friends you'd like to play with, check out our guide on how to do it using Steam Remote Play - we've made sure to explain it in detail and visually here!

FAN ARTWORKS

We are still thrilled by what an amazing community you are and how active and creative you are with us. That's why we'll be doing something big for all of you very soon, and each of our creators will get their share of fame!

Happy Tree Friends - Too Much Scream Time

We are excited to present to you a brand new episode, which will be available today at 3 pm PDT / 6 pm EDT / 10 pm UTC. Want even more episodes? Support the release of our game, and together, we will make history!



