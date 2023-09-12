Update ver. 13.12.1.1

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Release notes
New Features:
- Support for Deo short-links.
- Transfer app settings between different headsets
- known issue: some settings can get transferred incorrectly, if the locale of the source and destination systems don't match
Improvements:
- Support for more global alphabets. (Arabic, Ethiopian, Hebrew,...)
Bug fixes:
- Fixed screenshot brightness
- Fixed scrolling sometimes not working correctly
- Custom playback speed is now saved for each video
