DeoVR Video Player update for 12 September 2023

Update ver. 13.12.1.1

Build 12169811 · Last edited by Wendy

Release notes

New Features:
  • Support for Deo short-links.
  • Transfer app settings between different headsets
  • known issue: some settings can get transferred incorrectly, if the locale of the source and destination systems don't match
Improvements:
  • Support for more global alphabets. (Arabic, Ethiopian, Hebrew,...)
Bug fixes:
  • Fixed screenshot brightness
  • Fixed scrolling sometimes not working correctly
  • Custom playback speed is now saved for each video

