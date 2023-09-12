 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Toribash update for 12 September 2023

Toribash 5.61 - 12/09/23 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12169775 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! Here's what's been changed in today's update:

  • Updated head avatars in UI (main menu, events, tutorials) to display equipped neck 3D items
  • Updated event info screen to display BP XP rewards (when available)
  • Updated search bar in Store to use same design as in Market
  • Ability to purchase Market Premium from Market screen without going to Store
  • UI tweaks to Battle Pass Premium purchase screen when accessing it while on level 0

Some technical stuff for scripters:

  • PlayerInfo class has been updated to fetch full body/joint obj data for specified player
  • New TBMenu:spawnSearchBar() function to create a generic main menu search bar

Changed files in this update

Universal Depot 248571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link