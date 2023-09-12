Toribash 5.61 - 12/09/23 Update

Hi! Here's what's been changed in today's update:
- Updated head avatars in UI (main menu, events, tutorials) to display equipped neck 3D items
- Updated event info screen to display BP XP rewards (when available)
- Updated search bar in Store to use same design as in Market
- Ability to purchase Market Premium from Market screen without going to Store
- UI tweaks to Battle Pass Premium purchase screen when accessing it while on level 0
Some technical stuff for scripters:
- PlayerInfo class has been updated to fetch full body/joint obj data for specified player
- New TBMenu:spawnSearchBar() function to create a generic main menu search bar
Changed files in this update