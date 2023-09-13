Hot Potatoes Bundle & Patch Update 2023-09-13

Hello Adventurers!

Before we proceed to the most recent patch notes we would like to spotlight a little collaboration we’ve struck up with Blobfish, the makers of Brotato. We’ve put both our games together in a delightful bundle called “Hot Potatoes”. So if you recommend Halls of Torment to your pals, or in case you’re reading this without having bought the game, yet, consider the “Hot Potatoes” bundle!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/34876/HoT_Potatoes/

The Patch

In this patch we’re introducing two major changes to Halls of Torment: The first is a buff to the Spirit Warrior ability. The second is an information display in the campfire character selection that shows all major stats of each playable character. We hope to reduce a little bit of initial friction for players who start playing a character they are unfamiliar with.

We are aware of other areas where stats and values still aren’t clearly communicated and we are working on those. We’re planning to add more transparency as we continue with the development, and we hope that we can introduce those improvements very soon.

Additionally, there have been plenty of smaller fixes and adjustments across different areas of the game. For a detailed list of changes, as always, have a look below:

Change Log | 2023-09-13

Spirit Warrior Buffed melee attack Buffed dash attack Added stun effect to dash

UI Added a character description panel at the campfire Added ability description in "Traits and Abilities" screen Increased size of right panel HUD tooltip Increased size of inventory item tooltips

Difficulty Agony champion projectiles are slower now and shouldn't off-screen the player so often Shadow Cloak: uncommon version got buffed Frost Avalanche: Increased direct damage from 25 to 50 Reduced the Agony score cap in Frozen Depths. It hasn’t been adjusted after rebalancing monsters. First champions do now spawn after 90 seconds to avoid clashing with regular 2nd monster wave elites.

Bugfixes & Typos Fixed missing ingredient indicators on Gatherer's Charm (e.g. Dragon Nettle) In some trait descriptions regeneration modifiers weren't described properly Shadow Cloak: block strength in description now fits the actually applied block strength Fixed typos in quest descriptions Spirit Warrior: it is now possible to select a second ability upgrade after picking up trait VI OnHit chance stats of abilities are now displayed as chance percentages instead of flat values Flame Strike: typo in ability tags Ring of Thunder & Ring of Frost: fixed typos in descriptions "Purification" traits of Cleric have been fixed: areas and ranges were too low "Voltage IV" trait fixed, now only triggers electrify on critical hit "Summon Golem" - Magma Fists was missing "fire" and "burn" tags Beast Huntress level 60 quest now yields a gold reward Cleric’s movement speed was slightly to low, it’s now corrected to 4.5m/s Beast Huntress had the physical tag instead of the elemental tag on her spear Maiden’s Tear would make you invincible on unequip when it was fully charged. There was falsely a Wraith Guard champion in the Frozen Depths, it’s now a Snow Effigy.



What's Next?

As previously mentioned, we’re working on more quality of life improvements and fixes for various issues. We also have some engine updates in our backlog that could potentially fix a lot of crashes on some people’s machines. But before we can safely release those, they need to be tested properly, so stay tuned.

Have fun! 🥕

Chasing Carrots