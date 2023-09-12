Patch 1.3.0 - Photo Mode, Furniture and Piano!



We are happy to release Above Snakes Patch 1.3.0 today!

It contains various improvements to the game, as well as the much requested Photo Mode, lots of new furniture alongside a playable piano, and more building parts!

First of all, thank you for your amazing support so far, and just a small reminder - if you haven't already, please consider writing a Steam Customer Review for Above Snakes. These reviews help us a lot!

Screenshot Contest



To celebrate the new update we are running a screenshot contest on our community channels. You can win additional Above Snakes Steam keys for your friends and family by snapping the perfect screenshot with the new Photo Mode!

Participate on Twitter!

[Participate on Discord!](discord.gg/HwBgTMr4WU)

Above Snakes 1.3.0 Patch Notes









Systems

Added Photo Mode to create beautiful in-game photos.

to create beautiful in-game photos. Photo mode includes Camera tilt (new camera angles!), rotation, and custom lighting.

Playable piano: Craft a piano for your home that you can actually play!

New Building Pieces

Gazebo Wall - Workbench Tier 4

Stone Arch - Workbench Tier 6

New Placeable Items

Stove (indoor cooking - highly requested) - Workbench Tier 3

Piano (playable) - Workbench Tier 3

Lantern (outside) - Workbench Tier 4

Decorative Pine - Workbench Tier 5

Decorative Flowers (white) - Workbench Tier 5

Decorative Flowers (red) - Workbench Tier 5

Decorative Flower Garden - Workbench Tier 6

Decorative Fountain - Workbench Tier 6

Luxury Rug - Workbench Tier 6

New Shop

Basil Biggs now has a shop and sells useful items for crop farming and crafting, after the Gardening quest is completed.

New Items (sold by Basil)

Flowers

Pine Cone

Balancing

Increased length of days by 25% upon community request (See Discord poll here.)

Fixes

Fixed that sometimes quests did not complete (especially "You reap what you sow").

Added missing translations.

Fixed translation errors (especially in Spanish, special thanks to P0PiTiN).

Minor performance improvements when building.

Supporter's Club

As announced in our previous update, we also set up a Supporter's Club if you want to support us beyond buying Above Snakes. In return, we are happy to provide supporters with exclusive behind-the-curtain looks into the development and early access to preview versions of Above Snakes, but also to prototypes and more of future games.

Behind the curtains looks into development.

Early access to internal Above Snakes builds.

Exclusive access to prototypes of new games.

…and much more!

20% Discount

We are also running a 20% discount on Above Snakes for 1 week!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1589120/Above_Snakes/

Thank you again for all of your support. You as a community are truly making our dream - to create beautiful games - come true and we are extremely grateful for that.

Cheers,

Marc & Tobi