Unlock the Adventure: Dev-Led Live Stream Celebrating Tomorrow's Epic Release!

🚀 Get ready for an unprecedented journey into the heart of our game!

Join us tomorrow as we celebrate the official release of Galaxy Pass Station with a developer-led live stream on Steam! Be one of the first to witness the gameplay, mechanics, and secrets that make our game an experience you won't want to miss.

👾 What to Expect

Exclusive first-look gameplay by the developers.

Tips and tricks to give you an edge in your own gameplay

Live Q&A session—get all your burning questions answered!

How much will the game cost?

$10 for the US, and about 10 euros for Europe. For the first 7 days you will be able to buy the game at a 15% discount, for $8.5 or 8.5 euros.

What is Galaxy Pass Station?

It's controlled chaos full of aliens. Prepare to meet a variety of extraterrestrial beings, each unlike the other. The station will become both your home and your workplace.

Your task is to prove that humanity is worthy of a seat in the galactic government. Don't let this chaos lead to the downfall of mankind. Who knows what to expect from these aliens?