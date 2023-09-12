 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Galaxy Pass Station update for 12 September 2023

Unlock the Adventure: Dev-Led Live Stream Celebrating Tomorrow's Epic Release!

Share · View all patches · Build 12169108 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🚀 Get ready for an unprecedented journey into the heart of our game!

Join us tomorrow as we celebrate the official release of Galaxy Pass Station with a developer-led live stream on Steam! Be one of the first to witness the gameplay, mechanics, and secrets that make our game an experience you won't want to miss.

👾 What to Expect

  • Exclusive first-look gameplay by the developers.
  • Tips and tricks to give you an edge in your own gameplay
  • Live Q&A session—get all your burning questions answered!

How much will the game cost?
$10 for the US, and about 10 euros for Europe. For the first 7 days you will be able to buy the game at a 15% discount, for $8.5 or 8.5 euros.

What is Galaxy Pass Station?
It's controlled chaos full of aliens. Prepare to meet a variety of extraterrestrial beings, each unlike the other. The station will become both your home and your workplace.

Your task is to prove that humanity is worthy of a seat in the galactic government. Don't let this chaos lead to the downfall of mankind. Who knows what to expect from these aliens?

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1571991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link