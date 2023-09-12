Planet Zoo: Oceania Pack arriving 19 Sep 🐧

Hayo Zookeepers,

Pack your bags and get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey along the coastal islands. Introducing the Planet Zoo: Oceania Pack which will be sailing its way to you on 19 September alongside Free Update 1.15.

Abundant in rich fauna and flora, you'll discover some iconic species in various locations on the Oceanian continent.

Through the lush forests of New Zealand you may encounter the curious Kiwi, or set sail further along the islands to meet with the energetic Tasmanian Devil. Keep rowing along the South Coast of Australia to discover a Little Penguin colony huddled together, or if you'd prefer, take a hike to Rottnest Island to discover the lovable Quokka giving you their best smile. Oh, Look up there! It's the striking Spectacled Flying Fox, spreading its wings in its Walkthrough Exhibit!

Alongside these stunning animals, you'll also be getting over 200 scenery pieces inspired by the rich traditions of Polynesia. Decorate your Zoos with intricately carved Tiki Statues, straw huts and colourful Flower Leis, in celebration of the captivating culture of the region. You can even admire the diversity of the islands with the addition of impressive glow-in-the-dark faux lava, along with distinctive foliage that inhabit the islands, such as the beautiful Nīkau Palm and the radiant Silver Fern, emblematic of New Zealand.

It's time to also welcome back Emma Goodwin, Bernie's daughter in another Planet Zoo Career Scenario! This time you'll be supporting Emma as she works on a very special project in the Oceanic region, focusing on conservation. Of course, you'll be helping her fix up the place, add some infrastructure and making sure plant diversity is on point! Can't forget about the animals too, you'll take part in establishing a breeding program to make sure all the wonderful species that are unique to the region are around for generations to come. Can you help Emma make the project a success? We can't wait to see how you tackle this one!

That's not all though, we've also got some extra additions that are coming your way in Free Update 1.15.

Viewing Domes

Give your Zoo visitors a whole new viewing experience with Viewing Domes. Guests will be able to enter these Viewing Domes in the habitat via an underground network without any need for a path or tunnel, so they can enjoy an extra closeup view of your wonderful animals through the safety of the glass. To activate this feature, just place a Viewing Dome entrance on the habitat barrier and then place your Viewing Dome anywhere inside the habitat. They will automatically be connected to your dome gate and you can even place multiple domes in one habitat. Why not place them underwater to create an even more breathtaking view? Just make sure you add water to your terrain after you place the dome in the desired location. You can find your dome entrance in the barriers menu and the glass viewing dome in your guest facilities and habitats tab. We're excited to see all the creative ways you utilise this new feature for your Zoos!

As always, we've added some quality of life updates in the game for you to enjoy.

We've now added the brachiation behaviour for the Bornean Orangutan. They will be able to brachiate using the 1m, 2m, 4m, and 6m Climbable Logs, so you'll be seeing them swinging around in your Zoos in ways you've not seen before!

There are also new colour morphs for the King Penguin from the Aquatic Pack, which are Melanistic, Leucistic, Brown, and Xanthic! We've also added a new Temperate Oceania biome for you to enjoy in all modes.

Free Update 1.15 will also come with various fixes alongside all of this content, which will be included in the Update Notes upon release on 19** September**.

