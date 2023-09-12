 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Geko: In Search Of The Big Fly update for 12 September 2023

Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12168956 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Correction of the sound of wasps that would not stop playing even after they no longer existed in the scene;
  • Correction of camera movement in certain parts

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2534451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link