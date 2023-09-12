Share · View all patches · Build 12168811 · Last edited 12 September 2023 – 14:09:03 UTC by Wendy

2023 Season 4 Patch 1 Hotfix 1 Release Notes [2023.09.11.03]

This Hotfix includes critical fixes for the 2023 Season 4 Patch 1 Release.

SIMULATION:

Security

Addressed an issue with local loading of assets across environments. (Fix deployed with 2023 Season 3 June release)

We would like to thank Ander Gómez for the responsible disclosure of the reported issue.

As a reminder, security issues can be reported at infosec@iracing.com.



Graphics

Options have been added so users can more directly control dynamic object shadows in mirrors.