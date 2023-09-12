 Skip to content

The Hopebringer update for 12 September 2023

v1.5.5 Build Notes

Last edited by Wendy

The v1.5.5 patch focused primarily on bringing Transmuting up to date with some of the newer item types.

Transmuting Recipes

  • You can now transmute some jewelry pieces with multiple runes to create a version of jewelry with reactive procs.
  • Added new transmuting recipes which take two items of the same type, one typically a magic variation and one a rare variation. Combining those two with the appropriate ingredient can in some cases create a Legendary piece of equipment.
  • Added a new recipe type which can take a specific type of jewel and a flask to create consumable explosive.

Miscellaneous

  • Sorcerer's Gloves are now appropriately named. Previously this item had been templated from the Cloth Gloves and improved, but the item name was showing up as Cloth Gloves. That has been fixed.

