Highlights
- Upgrade to Unity 2022.3.7f1
Finally, after 2 years of struggling with an old version of Unity, I've been able to update to the latest 2023.3.x release, which will allow me to truly start finishing the game and get everything ready for early-access release!
- Refactor Menu system to use UITK and GameFrame
This one is a major step forward in terms of the User Interface available in the game. This was also a major limiting factor, where now UI components can be added and optimized quickly.
- Beta Performances Content
This has been a major step forward - not a very technical one, and also not very applicable to the playtest version of the game, but additional music has been licensed and will be included with the public demo and early access releases.
Other Updates
- Update ProTips
- Update vendor intent position rotations, update placement to set rotation properly
- Update Plugins
- Refactor GameController instance handling
- Check for current intent when setting up animator
- Setup character props again
- Cleanup performance asset identifiers
- Add Beta Content Repo and Addressable Group
- Disable Animator OnIdle debug logging
- Refactor Character animation management
Changed files in this update