Build - 4.18.9

Release notes:
- More Tutorial Hands on UI in tough moments ( Equip Dagger )
- Quicker loading of the popups
- Popups are able to be updated without a build
- Guild emblems were crashing the game.
- Silo goblin wasn't able to be finished
- Gatcha chest animations
- Early funnel changes.
- Automatic collecting instead of going into and collect ( income objects )
- New Quests Look (Divided into Main and Side Quests)
- Navi look fix.
- New market look.
- New trainer house look.
- [fix] Quest Video Button was blue
- [fix] Gear tabs not appearing.
- [fix] layout issue when posting gear on iPad
- [fix] x5 passive income for free
- [fix] Unequipping gear items after the battle
- [fix] Fighting without a tool
- [fix] Airport layout was broken on landscape
STEAM:
- Fish url's not opening in the fish area
- Auto collecting when not clicked
- The center point was off the character when chat was opened.
- Character was running when clicking on the chat.
- Pet boost value unequal comparing to mobile video ( fair play change )
