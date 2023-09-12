 Skip to content

Miners Settlement update for 12 September 2023

Build - 4.18.9

Share · View all patches · Build 12168644 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release notes:

  • More Tutorial Hands on UI in tough moments ( Equip Dagger )
  • Quicker loading of the popups
  • Popups are able to be updated without a build
  • Guild emblems were crashing the game.
  • Silo goblin wasn't able to be finished
  • Gatcha chest animations
  • Early funnel changes.
  • Automatic collecting instead of going into and collect ( income objects )
  • New Quests Look (Divided into Main and Side Quests)
  • Navi look fix.
  • New market look.
  • New trainer house look.
  • [fix] Quest Video Button was blue
  • [fix] Gear tabs not appearing.
  • [fix] layout issue when posting gear on iPad
  • [fix] x5 passive income for free
  • [fix] Unequipping gear items after the battle
  • [fix] Fighting without a tool
  • [fix] Airport layout was broken on landscape

STEAM:

  • Fish url's not opening in the fish area
  • Auto collecting when not clicked
  • The center point was off the character when chat was opened.
  • Character was running when clicking on the chat.
  • Pet boost value unequal comparing to mobile video ( fair play change )

