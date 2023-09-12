Patch 0.6.03

Hey!

Sorry for the bumpy start with this patch everyone.

For anyone that opened the game during the few minutes the bad patch was up, this next patch will fix your save files from not showing and unlock them.

Unfortunately (or fortunately for some) if you opened the game during the 0.6.02 patch, your skill-tree will be reset when you log back in. All of your skill points will be refunded and you can spec the skill tree back up with the same skills you had. It just might have moved some of the weapons around on your hotbar, which you can access from your storage as per usual.

We have been working pretty tirelessly to patch the game and sift through feedback to make everything runs super smooth. Throughout that process a bug slipped through our fingers that caused this issue. So the next patch will likely be a few days out, once we have got some proper rest and have the time test the heck out of our fixes to make sure nothing gets through again. We are just a small handful of developers making a very big and complex game, so it can be a little tough to keep up at times like this. Thank you all for your patience and kind feedback though, we really appreciate it!

We also added some new backpack retrieval options! We heard some feedback from players feeling the difficultly of the dungeons a little too harshly. So we've now given Alex (at the 1st town) the Druid (at the 2nd town) and the Sorcerer (at the 3rd town) the ability to go collect your backpack for you, for a small fee. This can help if you're struggling during a section of the game and would rather just pay a little gold, mushrooms, or dark essence to get your backpack back.

+ New additions and changes this patch:

Added new backpack retrieval services to Alex and the Druid. They collect a dropped backpack in the world for a small fee.

Added 3 new custom map icons for mining locations.

Added Lightstone dust and stone drops to lightning projectile tower.

Made the shipwreck armor locations a little more noticeable.

Increased healing from mushroom stew and lowered its crafting cost.

Lowered falling tree damage to player.

! Bugs and issues resolved in this patch:

Fixed bed respawning in the caves not working and causing player to sometimes fall thru map (sorry for anyone that experienced this).

Fixed player being able to die during level changing.

Fixed visual glitches from egg sacks and other prefabs using particles that make crazy colors fill the screen.

Fixed one of the hunger skills not saving.

Fixed music not fading when changing levels.

Fixed save file duplication issue.

Fixed the backpack spawning in the air on death.

Fixed issues causing the Void Troll to not respawn.

Fixed clay vendor from 2nd town not working.

Added missing steak pie recipe to the pantry and other storage containers.

Fixed repairable bridges not properly loading after being rebuilt.

Fixed enemies not moving in the tomb entrance level.

Fixed various spelling and grammar mistakes across item names and NPC dialogues.

Fixed constantly respawning machine parts crate on desert island.

Fixed issues with cursing the tomb levels and them not resetting properly afterward.

Fixed blueprints not disappearing from purchased decoration items.

Fixed Titanium ore showing x/7 instead of x/8

Stopped coal form showing x/10 in storage

Fixed some dungeon warp alters not being enabled by their chest unlock.

Please keep the bug reports coming if you find any issues!

~ Julian