Update to v1.4.0 - New Weapons and Tools

We're thrilled to present the latest update for United Assault - Battle of the Bulge! Get ready to experience enhanced gameplay, exciting new weapons, and a fresh rank system. Here's what's in store:

New Weapons: Equip yourself with five powerful new weapons to dominate the battlefield:

P38: A classic German pistol known for its precision and reliability.

MP34: A submachine gun perfect for close-quarters combat.

Volkssturmgewehr: A versatile rifle ideal for a variety of situations.

G43: A semi-automatic rifle with pinpoint accuracy.

FG42: A fearsome light machine gun that delivers devastating firepower.

New Tool: Introducing the Flare Pistol, a handy device that lets you illuminate dark areas and create strategic advantages on the battlefield.

Performance Improvements: We've optimized the game to ensure smoother gameplay, reduced lag, and an overall improved gaming experience.

added 5 new Weapons (P38, MP34, Volkssturmgewehr, G43, FG42)

added new tool (Flare Pistol)

added climbable ladders

added new rank system



fixed performance issues with larger AI groups

fixed legacy UI references

fixed several minor issues

updated max Rank to 60

updated to Unreal Engine 5.2

updated and optimized source code

