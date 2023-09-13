 Skip to content

United Assault - Battle of the Bulge update for 13 September 2023

Update to v1.4.0 - New Weapons and Tools

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Notes

We're thrilled to present the latest update for United Assault - Battle of the Bulge! Get ready to experience enhanced gameplay, exciting new weapons, and a fresh rank system. Here's what's in store:

New Weapons: Equip yourself with five powerful new weapons to dominate the battlefield:

P38: A classic German pistol known for its precision and reliability.
MP34: A submachine gun perfect for close-quarters combat.
Volkssturmgewehr: A versatile rifle ideal for a variety of situations.
G43: A semi-automatic rifle with pinpoint accuracy.
FG42: A fearsome light machine gun that delivers devastating firepower.
New Tool: Introducing the Flare Pistol, a handy device that lets you illuminate dark areas and create strategic advantages on the battlefield.

Performance Improvements: We've optimized the game to ensure smoother gameplay, reduced lag, and an overall improved gaming experience.

  • added 5 new Weapons (P38, MP34, Volkssturmgewehr, G43, FG42)
  • added new tool (Flare Pistol)
  • added climbable ladders
  • added new rank system

  • fixed performance issues with larger AI groups
  • fixed legacy UI references
  • fixed several minor issues

  • updated max Rank to 60
  • updated to Unreal Engine 5.2
  • updated and optimized source code

