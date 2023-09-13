Update to v1.4.0 - New Weapons and Tools

Update Notes
We're thrilled to present the latest update for United Assault - Battle of the Bulge! Get ready to experience enhanced gameplay, exciting new weapons, and a fresh rank system. Here's what's in store:
New Weapons: Equip yourself with five powerful new weapons to dominate the battlefield:
P38: A classic German pistol known for its precision and reliability.
MP34: A submachine gun perfect for close-quarters combat.
Volkssturmgewehr: A versatile rifle ideal for a variety of situations.
G43: A semi-automatic rifle with pinpoint accuracy.
FG42: A fearsome light machine gun that delivers devastating firepower.
New Tool: Introducing the Flare Pistol, a handy device that lets you illuminate dark areas and create strategic advantages on the battlefield.
Performance Improvements: We've optimized the game to ensure smoother gameplay, reduced lag, and an overall improved gaming experience.
- added 5 new Weapons (P38, MP34, Volkssturmgewehr, G43, FG42)
- added new tool (Flare Pistol)
- added climbable ladders
- added new rank system
-
- fixed performance issues with larger AI groups
- fixed legacy UI references
- fixed several minor issues
- updated max Rank to 60
- updated to Unreal Engine 5.2
- updated and optimized source code
We’d love to keep you up-to-date! Please join us also on Discord or on Facebook
Changed files in this update