Patch 1.4.1

- Added more levels of Prosperity.
- Rings and amulets can now be disassembled for XP.
- Added a confirmation prompt before disassembling epic or legendary equipment.
- Added push notifications for the reset of Battle Pass daily quests.
- Fixed tags for the Night Pine Forest animal bosses: they should now be labeled as "undead," like other ghost-animals.
- Corrected the description for the 15-minute animal drop boost.
- Fixed random rolls that could get stuck (were some cases with the caravans and tools).
- Tweaks and fixes to mini-events:
- Fixed an issue where the NPC from the "Rescue the Stranger" quest would visually disappear in some cases.
- The Ritual quest at the night location now requires different resources, offers slightly fewer coins as rewards, but includes a random Tier 2 uncommon weapon.
- Skeletons in the "Skeleton Prisoners" quest have been slightly strengthened.
- Mini-events at the day location will cease to appear once the night location is unlocked.
