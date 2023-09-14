 Skip to content

Daisho: Survival of a Samurai update for 14 September 2023

Patch 1.4.1

Patch 1.4.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added more levels of Prosperity.
  • Rings and amulets can now be disassembled for XP.
  • Added a confirmation prompt before disassembling epic or legendary equipment.
  • Added push notifications for the reset of Battle Pass daily quests.
  • Fixed tags for the Night Pine Forest animal bosses: they should now be labeled as "undead," like other ghost-animals.
  • Corrected the description for the 15-minute animal drop boost.
  • Fixed random rolls that could get stuck (were some cases with the caravans and tools).
  • Tweaks and fixes to mini-events:
  • Fixed an issue where the NPC from the "Rescue the Stranger" quest would visually disappear in some cases.
  • The Ritual quest at the night location now requires different resources, offers slightly fewer coins as rewards, but includes a random Tier 2 uncommon weapon.
  • Skeletons in the "Skeleton Prisoners" quest have been slightly strengthened.
  • Mini-events at the day location will cease to appear once the night location is unlocked.

