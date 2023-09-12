Patch v15.1

//bug fixes
- Settings - Controls: Trying to rebind controls would cause a crash.
- The game's window caption was saying 'Boneraiser Minions' instead of 'Spirits Abyss' (seems I can't stop thinking about raising bones).
- Hub: When viewing online leaderboards the Clan sprite was showing as locked.
- Hub: The mirror wasn't showing the player's reflection when the Cabin Reminiscel game mode was unlocked.
- Escape Menu: Th Quit menu wasn't showing the correct options in the Cabin Reminiscel game mode.
- Compendium - Online leaderboards: If you hadn't set a record yet then it wouldn't show anything (it will now change to showing The Elite in this case).
- Lexicanium Hunt: During the end death sequence if you had a Selestious Halo then it would show above the imprisoned child instead of you.
- Clashful Cards: The starting Ash Palace pots weren't spawning in the correct spot.
- Clashful Cards: When using the Transmutations action card it wasn't immediately updating the text.
Changed files in this update