Spirits Abyss update for 12 September 2023

Patch v15.1

Patch v15.1 - 12 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//bug fixes

  • Settings - Controls: Trying to rebind controls would cause a crash.
  • The game's window caption was saying 'Boneraiser Minions' instead of 'Spirits Abyss' (seems I can't stop thinking about raising bones).
  • Hub: When viewing online leaderboards the Clan sprite was showing as locked.
  • Hub: The mirror wasn't showing the player's reflection when the Cabin Reminiscel game mode was unlocked.
  • Escape Menu: Th Quit menu wasn't showing the correct options in the Cabin Reminiscel game mode.
  • Compendium - Online leaderboards: If you hadn't set a record yet then it wouldn't show anything (it will now change to showing The Elite in this case).
  • Lexicanium Hunt: During the end death sequence if you had a Selestious Halo then it would show above the imprisoned child instead of you.
  • Clashful Cards: The starting Ash Palace pots weren't spawning in the correct spot.
  • Clashful Cards: When using the Transmutations action card it wasn't immediately updating the text.

