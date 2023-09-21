The Second Patch is Live!

Hello Dragon Warriors!

We're excited to announce that today we've released our second patch for Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons! In it, you'll find invulnerability buffs, command run functionality and many quality of life changes. Here's the full list of patch notes.

Patch Notes

Movement Break Changes

Light brake/land no longer limits player's movement.

Heavy brake/land duration are shortened.

Invulnerability Changes

Characters are invulnerable when performing throw and slam.

Characters are invulnerable when knocked, unless they bounce off the wall.

All grapple special moves are invulnerable if the player grabs the target successfully.

Jimmy’s SP3 is invulnerable for a few frames on startup.

Uncle Matin’s SP3 is invulnerable for a few frames on startup.

Chin Tai Mei’s SP3 is invulnerable for a few frames on startup.

Linda’s SP1 is invulnerable for a few frames on startup.

Duke’s SP3 is invulnerable for a few frames on startup.

Command Run Changes

Billy, Jimmy, Chin Tai Mei and Linda will perform a dodge roll when you initiate running.

When performing a dodge roll, they are invulnerable and can pick up items and weapons except dynamite.

Uncle Matin, Burnov and Willy pushes the target when you initiate running.

Duke teleport and becomes invulnerable when you initiate running.

Abobo has armor property when running.

Anubis will disappear and becomes invulnerable after running for a while.

Miscellaneous Gameplay Changes

Projectile and thrown weapons Z-Axis hitbox size has been reduced.

Frequency of enemies attacking from out of screen has been reduced.

Certain special moves for some characters have had minor buffs.

Breakable object can also be broken with 2 stunlock hits.

Since players were buffed with more invulnerability, the overall difficulty has increased (especially in earlier missions).

HP recovered from hotdog has been reduced to 15.

HP recovery from burger has been reduced to 40.

Miscellaneous Quality of Life Changes

Mission Select's gang evolution cutscene can now be skipped.

Gameplay tips have been added to Now Loading scenes.

Through the option menu, you can choose to make defeated enemies disappear over time.

Through the option menu, you can enable/disable screenshake.

Through the option menu, you can enable/disable double tap forward to run.

Through the option menu, you can enable/disable controller vibration.

Through the option menu, you can enable/disable each HUD and floating HUD element.

If you have any feedback or run into any bugs, please reach out on the Discord server or the Steam forums!

Until next time,

Your Secret Base and Modus teams