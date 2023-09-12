Shards of Her - 0.2.6 Patch Notes & STEAM Cloud Support

Hey there,

Let's roll up with the patch notes and support for Steam Cloud

SOH Patch 0.2.6 Notes

ACT II ECHOES Story Content

Nymphia Character added to ETERNITY

New Background for SHADOW REALM and UI Changes

Small UI changes to the Quit Screen

Various fixes through the ACT 2 and ACT 1 Script

STEAM Cloud is now Enabled

Update on The Orchestra

Now, regarding the STEAM Cloud support, you might see no saved games if you launch the game after the update, rest assured, they are not lost. Please check this topic in the Discussions section to recover your saves, or just start a new game, it's up to you.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2442530/discussions/0/3819670593784043136/

Or, here are the steps you need to recover your saves and persistent data.

Navigate to "C:/Users/USERNAME/AppData/Roaming/RenPy/ShardsofHer-1669473190"

Copy all the files from this directory.

Paste them to "SteamApps/common/Shards of Her/game/saves"

Launch the game. Your files will automatically sync with the Cloud, and you'll be all set.

For any issues, please use the topic from the Discussions section.

NOTES - Concerning the 0.2.9 update, it will be more substantial as it is intended to provide a conclusion to ACT 2 - Echoes and establish the foundation for ACT 3. The title of ACT 3 will be revealed during Omikami's final speech at the end of 0.2.9 update.