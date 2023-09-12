Shards of Her - 0.2.6 Patch Notes & STEAM Cloud Support

Hey there,
Let's roll up with the patch notes and support for Steam Cloud
SOH Patch 0.2.6 Notes
- ACT II ECHOES Story Content
- Nymphia Character added to ETERNITY
- New Background for SHADOW REALM and UI Changes
- Small UI changes to the Quit Screen
- Various fixes through the ACT 2 and ACT 1 Script
- STEAM Cloud is now Enabled
- Update on The Orchestra
Now, regarding the STEAM Cloud support, you might see no saved games if you launch the game after the update, rest assured, they are not lost. Please check this topic in the Discussions section to recover your saves, or just start a new game, it's up to you.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2442530/discussions/0/3819670593784043136/
Or, here are the steps you need to recover your saves and persistent data.
- Navigate to "C:/Users/USERNAME/AppData/Roaming/RenPy/ShardsofHer-1669473190"
- Copy all the files from this directory.
- Paste them to "SteamApps/common/Shards of Her/game/saves"
- Launch the game. Your files will automatically sync with the Cloud, and you'll be all set.
For any issues, please use the topic from the Discussions section.
NOTES - Concerning the 0.2.9 update, it will be more substantial as it is intended to provide a conclusion to ACT 2 - Echoes and establish the foundation for ACT 3. The title of ACT 3 will be revealed during Omikami's final speech at the end of 0.2.9 update.
Changed files in this update