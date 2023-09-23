Update!! New boss, new bots, new objects, Steam Shmup Fest and more!

What's new?

-added new combo system, now you can reach 20!

-added new enemy "spike"

-added an indicator that shows you where are the enemy in the vertical levels

-added a new boss

-added new enemy "rocket"

-added a ccccccccccheat code that spawns every gun, (the cheat will be removed once the game will restart)

-added 3 skins (one for each character!)

-added a new gun "tnt spring gun"

-added a new object "fire thing that rotates around the player"

-added graphic and gameplay elements, list: beach tree, surf tables, little mountain, WC, kaboom, tree iceland

-added adjustable settings, you can configure the camera(smooth, fast, or static, and you can also disable screen shake) lenguage(italian or english) fullscreen(on off) audio(on off)

-added three new steam achievements

-added a new parallax layer for the background

-added sound effects for some the enemys, also for the skate level

-i have added a controller configuration on steam input so you can play with a controller, also on steam deck!

What changed?

-some bug fix and general improvments

-now you are faster on the yellow platforms

-the enemy that used to launch a bomb now launches a mega rocket that is more slow

-when you pick the money, you get also a combo point!

-the timer of the combo takes a little bit more time to disappear

-new death animation

-health spawns just a little bit more frequently

-bullets have particles now, so are more visible

-when you take damage now there is a sound effect, and a UI effect, and some particles

-new song in the interactive level selection menu

-texture optimization for faster loadings

-some enemy don't shot at the same time anymore

-restyled texture list: box, points, combo, city lights, clouds, tree, medals

AND! during the Steam Shmup Fest there will be a 20% discount!









