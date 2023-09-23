Update!! New boss, new bots, new objects, Steam Shmup Fest and more!

What's new?
-added new combo system, now you can reach 20!
-added new enemy "spike"
-added an indicator that shows you where are the enemy in the vertical levels
-added a new boss
-added new enemy "rocket"
-added a ccccccccccheat code that spawns every gun, (the cheat will be removed once the game will restart)
-added 3 skins (one for each character!)
-added a new gun "tnt spring gun"
-added a new object "fire thing that rotates around the player"
-added graphic and gameplay elements, list: beach tree, surf tables, little mountain, WC, kaboom, tree iceland
-added adjustable settings, you can configure the camera(smooth, fast, or static, and you can also disable screen shake) lenguage(italian or english) fullscreen(on off) audio(on off)
-added three new steam achievements
-added a new parallax layer for the background
-added sound effects for some the enemys, also for the skate level
-i have added a controller configuration on steam input so you can play with a controller, also on steam deck!
What changed?
-some bug fix and general improvments
-now you are faster on the yellow platforms
-the enemy that used to launch a bomb now launches a mega rocket that is more slow
-when you pick the money, you get also a combo point!
-the timer of the combo takes a little bit more time to disappear
-new death animation
-health spawns just a little bit more frequently
-bullets have particles now, so are more visible
-when you take damage now there is a sound effect, and a UI effect, and some particles
-new song in the interactive level selection menu
-texture optimization for faster loadings
-some enemy don't shot at the same time anymore
-restyled texture list: box, points, combo, city lights, clouds, tree, medals
AND! during the Steam Shmup Fest there will be a 20% discount!
Some pictures from the update!
