PAYDAY 2: Update 240 Changelog

Build 12168086 · Last edited 13 September 2023 – 13:09:03 UTC

Heist optimizations & changes

Optimized Hell's Island with portals

Optimized Border Crossing Heist with portals

Optimized Bulucs Mansion Heist with portals

Optimized San Martin Heist with portals

Optimized White House with portals

Fixed a bug on Hell's Island where team AI could get stuck out of bounds

Fixed a bug where "Buy all assets" in mission briefing no longer lets you buy all assets if you do not have enough cash

Fixed an issue on Diamond Heist where a guard would get stuck in a certain position

Gameplay changes

Special enemies are now being tagged to register as special enemies. This means

Mini dozer, medic dozer, and headless dozer now counts as dozer spawns.

Medic dozer also counts as a medic spawn

Marshal shields counts in the spawn shield cap

Marshal shields and marksmen now counts as special enemies for skills & achievements

Fixed a bug with the enemy accuracy being too accurate at times

Fixed some weapon preset modifications intended for the minigun dozer applying to dozer instead of minigun dozer

Adjusted the fire mode tables for enemy AI to function more towards it's intended functionality

UI

Adjusted so that weapon skins of same quality & bonus now stacks.

Adjusted so that "equipped to weapon" icon can be seen in weapon skin of the steam inventory menu.

Doubled the amounts of skill loadouts along with new requirements for some of the new ones.

Doubled the amount of mask & weapon inventory slots

Doubled the amounts of profile loadouts

Client players can now access sidejobs in lobbies

Added a new function to allow players to scroll through the history of chat messages in lobby menus and in-game heists using the arrow keys

Added a search box functionality for Store- Masks Store- Weapons Outfits Gloves

Near damage bonuses are now displayed in the optimal range stat with a "+"

Updated the preplanning icon in the mission briefing for Branchbank & Firestarter Day 3 to use the proper Branchbank icon. Fixed a couple of bugs regarding UI-elements renaming weapon/skill no longer opens lobby chat when pressing t lobby chat no longer gains focus from mouse press on input or scrolling when renaming weapon/skill Fixed scroll bar visibility issues in hud chat

Added a toggle setting to show ammo in reserves instead of total magazine & reserve ammo

Weapons & mods

Fixed a bug with weapon reload stop not working when it's meant to be interrupted

Allow weapon mods that add falloff to display it on a weapon in the inventory

Optimal range stat in the inventory will now be able to display how mods have an effect on it

Fixed a crash with updating weapon charms

Fixed a crash when updating the bullet belt on SG Versteckt 51D LMG

Fixed a crash when syncing under-barrel switch Added weapon stats boosts normally only obtainable through skins to be purchasable for continental coins. Total Ammo (+4) for the IZHMA 12G Shotgun. Damage (+1) for the MA-17 Flamethrower. Stability (+8) for the Deagle Pistol, AMR-16 Rifle, Eagle Heavy Rifle and Tempest-21 Rifle.



Gamemode

Special events will now be re-enabled on specific time & dates

Achievements & Side jobs

Daily side job "Target Practice: Sentry Practice" now counts kills from suppressed sentry gun

Daily side job "Bulldozer" now counts kills of all types of bulldozers (adding medic, minigun, and special bulldozer)

Daily side job "Build a raft of shields" now counts kills of marshal shield

Daily side job "A Trip Down Memory Lane" now counts No Mercy as a classic heist

Event side job "Dozers killed" now counts kills of all types of bulldozers (adding medic, minigun, and special bulldozer)

Event side job "Special Enemies Killed" now counts kills of all types of specials (adding minigun and medic bulldozer, marshal shield, and sniper)

Achievement "Close Shave" now counts kills of marshal shield and sniper

Achievement "Precision Aiming" now counts kills of all types of bulldozers (adding medic, minigun, and special bulldozer)

Achievement "Bang for the Buck" now counts kills of all types of bulldozers (adding medic, minigun, and special bulldozer)

Achievement "Are You Kidding Me" now counts kills of all types of bulldozers (adding medic, minigun and special bulldozer)

Achievement "The Man With the Golden Gun" now counts kills of all types of bulldozers (adding medic, minigun, and special bulldozer)

Achievement "Surprise Motherfucker" now counts kills of all types of bulldozers (adding medic, minigun, and special bulldozer)

Achievement "Knockout!" now counts kills of all types of bulldozers (adding medic, minigun and special bulldozer)

Achievement "Knock, Knock" now counts kills of marshal shield

Achievement "Police Brutality" now counts kills of marshal shield

Achievement "Fool Me Once, Shame on..." now counts kills of marshal shield

Achievement "UMP for Me, UMP for You" now counts kills of all types of Russian specials (adding minigun and medic bulldozer, marshal shield, and sniper)

Achievement "A Trip Down Memory Lane" now counts No Mercy as a classic heist

Achievement "Maximum Penetration" now counts kills of marshal shield

Achievement "Hedgehog" now counts kills of all types of bulldozers (adding medic, minigun, and special bulldozer)

Safehouse trophy "Medic" now counts kills of medic bulldozer

Safehouse trophy "Dozer" now counts kills of all types of specials (adding minigun and medic bulldozer, marshal shield, and sniper)

Safehouse trophy "Big Daddy" now counts kills of all types of bulldozers (adding medic, minigun and special bulldozer)

Others

Fixed an issue where some platform players had a loud sound at the start of the intro video

Updated the translator plauqe in the safehouse

Fixed a crash in civilian damage if the unit was missing some features

Fixed a crash when civilians are damaged by fire

Fixed an issue where recently played with on Steam didn't work properly

Fixed a crash when joining a game

Fixed a crash when players enter a vehicle

Fixed an issue where unaquiring the melee weapon now unequips it instead.

Fixed an issue with melee weapons using idle animation of guns

