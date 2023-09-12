Patch Notes 120923

Patch Notes:

Additions:

Implemented VFX animation to current active upgrade cards

Implemented pulse glow for aura adventure cards

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug that made Feral Strike's Additional Calculations show in the math bar even after being transformed by Challenging Strike

Fixed a bug that made Omnislash Show wrong calculations when it did not meet the 8DV Requirement

Fixed a bug that made Omnislash deal 3 hits instead of 4

Fixed a bug that made the user of Disarm not be DV Locked after using the power

Fixed a bug that caused Evade to successfully activate despite not meeting the DV requirement

Fixed a bug that made the user not gain 1 dv after using skywalker and halfwish

Fixed a bug that caused assassin bonus to go through even without meeting its requirements

Fixed a bug that showed User's Halfwish not changing after being affected by earthquake

Fixed a bug that made the user not gain 5 toughness when winning in certain scenarios

Fixed a bug that showed the wrong colored text when players are getting healed after a round

Fixed a bug that caused timer to go into negatives after requesting for a rematch

Fixed a bug that allowed the same player to pick upgrades in a row when they have 3 or more upgrades

Fixed bug that allow fog status to be remained even after the player DV doesn't meet the requirement after reroll