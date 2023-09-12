Patch Notes 120923

Patch Notes:
Additions:
Implemented VFX animation to current active upgrade cards
Implemented pulse glow for aura adventure cards
Bug Fixes:
Fixed a bug that made Feral Strike's Additional Calculations show in the math bar even after being transformed by Challenging Strike
Fixed a bug that made Omnislash Show wrong calculations when it did not meet the 8DV Requirement
Fixed a bug that made Omnislash deal 3 hits instead of 4
Fixed a bug that made the user of Disarm not be DV Locked after using the power
Fixed a bug that caused Evade to successfully activate despite not meeting the DV requirement
Fixed a bug that made the user not gain 1 dv after using skywalker and halfwish
Fixed a bug that caused assassin bonus to go through even without meeting its requirements
Fixed a bug that showed User's Halfwish not changing after being affected by earthquake
Fixed a bug that made the user not gain 5 toughness when winning in certain scenarios
Fixed a bug that showed the wrong colored text when players are getting healed after a round
Fixed a bug that caused timer to go into negatives after requesting for a rematch
Fixed a bug that allowed the same player to pick upgrades in a row when they have 3 or more upgrades
Fixed bug that allow fog status to be remained even after the player DV doesn't meet the requirement after reroll
Fixed player's aura calculation to be implemented after both player had swapped their DV by Mysterious Runes effect
