 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Golfie update for 12 September 2023

Golfie 1.1.22 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12168072 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Cheater now also removes the cost for skipping the turn
  • Fixed an issue where falling into the void in the first shot of subsequent boss waves could result in death loops
  • Fixed an issue where using Long Tee while stuck to a non-level surface would not lift the ball correctly
  • Fixed an issue where coins that spawn inside the players pickup range wouldn't be picked up until reentering the pickup range

Changed files in this update

Golfie Content Depot 1579021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link