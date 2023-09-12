- Cheater now also removes the cost for skipping the turn
- Fixed an issue where falling into the void in the first shot of subsequent boss waves could result in death loops
- Fixed an issue where using Long Tee while stuck to a non-level surface would not lift the ball correctly
- Fixed an issue where coins that spawn inside the players pickup range wouldn't be picked up until reentering the pickup range
Golfie update for 12 September 2023
Golfie 1.1.22 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Golfie Content Depot 1579021
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update