Release Notes - Sim Update 13 [1.34.16.0] Available Now!

RELEASE NOTES 1.34.16.0

If you are playing on PC, outdated packages in your community folder may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behavior.

If you suffer from stability issues or long loading times, move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title. How to install a new update safely

GENERAL BUG FIXES

Several crashes have been fixed across the title.

Memory and FPS optimizations.

For the AAU_02 update, we made a change to allow control of the cursor with all joysticks, and not only with gamepad. This change had the unintended consequence of causing the central white dot to display when moving the camera or when using a joystick/mouse at the same time. To address the issue, we’ve added 2 new options to allow players to customize the cursor behavior:

You can access these new options from Options > General Options > Accessibility.

SHOW THE WHITEDOT CURSOR IN FREELOOK (Default = ON): Display or hide the central white dot cursor when the camera moves.

ALLOW 2D CURSOR ON ALL PERIPHERALS (Default = OFF) : ON will allow to display the 2D gamepad cursor when using other types of peripherals : joysticks, yokes, etc. When set to OFF, this will be the same behavior as before AAU_02.

Fixed Active Pause: now aircraft velocity and angular velocity are also frozen.

Added logbook compression to fix an issue where the logbook stopped recording flights after reaching 16MB limit size.

Fixed an issue where uninstalled standard content would automatically reinstall.

The dark line that appears on the horizon in some situations is now less visible.

Fixed localization bugs

MARKETPLACE

Fixed a bug preventing content bought inside the Marketplace from appearing in the Content Manager if this content was part of a non-bought pack.

MENU

Airports can be searched if they have special characters.

Fixed Main Menu tile image for Top Gun Maverick DLC that was extending beyond the tile boundaries.

ACCESSIBILITY

Screen Reader will now correctly narrate the highlighted option within pop-up dialog prompts (e.g. “OK”, “Cancel”, “Save”, etc).

D-Pad and keyboard navigation within UI menus will no longer jump unexpectedly to the Social Panel or tooltips when reaching the final item in a horizontal grid or list.

Logbook can now be navigated line-by-line using either gamepad D-Pad or keyboard.

Updated tooltip to better explain how to adjust slider or cyclic options using gamepad or keyboard.

INSTALL

Fixed an issue where deleting content on Xbox would delete it on PC too (and vice versa).

ONLINE

Fixed a bug where the user would not join a group after accepting an invitation through the platform

Fixed a bug where light simvar were not properly replicated

NAVIGATION/TRAFFIC

Fixed a bug where airplanes didn’t slow down enough to turn while taxiing.

Fixed a bug where airplanes performing a go-around would go in circles forever.

GLASS COCKPITS

GARMIN G3000 / G5000

Added support for displaying the wind vector on the Navigation Map, Nearest Map, and Weather Map panes.

Enabled user control of weather radar gain via the GTC Weather Radar Settings page.

Adjusted map and SVT absolute terrain colors to more closely match the real unit.

Fixed a bug where the Nav Data Bar ISA field was displaying ISA temperature instead of delta ISA.

FMS-managed mach speed selections are now rounded to the nearest 0.001 instead of 0.01.

Attempting to activate the weather radar while on the ground will now show a confirmation dialog.

Tuned autopilot VOR/LOC intercept behavior to reduce overshoot in most scenarios.

Fixed an issue where the autopilot would be inaccurate when flying in external camera view.

The Navigation Map, Nearest Map, and Weather Map’s cyan selected heading line is now shown in Track Up mode in addition to Heading Up mode. The line is also no longer hidden when the selected heading is outside of the range compass’s heading boundaries.

ADF frequencies below 200kHz (down to 190.0) are now tunable.

Fixed an incorrect unit conversion that could cause the MFD navigation data bar ISA field to display incorrect values in Fahrenheit.

Fixed an issue where the FOB SYNC instructions would still appear on the GTC Weight and Fuel page if the page was opened after FOB was already set.

Fixed multiple issues that could sometimes cause the GTC VNAV page and Flight Plan Text Inset not display the correct Active VNAV Waypoint.

G1000 NXI

Adjusted map and SVT absolute terrain colors to more closely match the real unit.

Fixed a bug where the Nav Data Bar ISA field was displaying ISA temperature instead of delta ISA.

Tuned autopilot VOR/LOC intercept behavior to reduce overshoot in most scenarios.

Fixed an issue where the autopilot would be inaccurate when flying in external camera view.

The Navigation Map, Nearest Map, and Weather Map’s cyan selected heading line is now shown in Track Up mode in addition to Heading Up mode. The line is also no longer hidden when the selected heading is outside of the range compass’s heading boundaries.

Fixed an incorrect unit conversion that could cause the MFD navigation data bar ISA field to display incorrect values in Fahrenheit.

Fixed the issue where the PFD was not showing the VNAV target altitude.

Fixed the issue with waypoint alerter flashing after landing or passing DTO’s.

Fixed multiple issues that could sometimes cause the Active VNAV Waypoint, VSR, and VDEV fields on the MFD FPL page to not display the correct values.

GARMIN GNS430W / GNS530W

Fixed - Aero Vodochody L-39 Pipsqueak - Unable to enter values by double-clicking on GNS screen

VFR MAP

Fixed an issue where the VFR Map would not show heliports.

AIRCRAFT

GENERAL

Fixed camera freeze with joystick top hat.

AIRBUS 310-300

Fixed – CPT Terrain Radar button’s tooltip inaccurately displays the current state of the feature.

Fixed – Localization not working for “ATC_TYPE”, A310.

Fixed – Have a texture mask on right engine.

Fixed – The FO’s windshield wipers are active for a short while in the Hangar when switching to or changing liveries.

Fixed – Release Note Testing: A310 Fuel burn continuing during pause now fixed.

Fixed – The Autopilot Bank Limit tooltip is reversed, says off when it’s on and on when it’s off.

Fixed – LOD 2 missing textures for both Xbox and MSFS aviator club liveries.

Fixed – Livery names are not localized in liveries page.

Fixed – Crash to desktop experienced by some users.

Fixed – Wing rear nav lights being too bright.

Fixed – GPWS sounds being too quiet.

Fixed – Adjusted sound levels based on community feedback.

Fixed – Added missing tooltips for instruments in Korean and Turkish.

Fixed – Added hangar description missing in Korean and Turkish.

Fixed – Neither language is localized in Weight and Balance option.

BOEING 787-10 / BOEING 747-8i

Added Functionality:

Both planes now support data uplink features via Simbrief. This allows the pilot to request the route, payload, and wind forecasts on the appropriate CDU pages. We have also added payload and fuel management pages to help pilots load the planes more optimally. You will find that under the SETTINGS page on the CDU. The 787-10 now comes with the EFB enabled. At the moment its sole purpose is to calculate takeoff performance settings and to send the data back to the FMC. Additionally a first iteration of computed and programmed step climbs has been implemented.

CDU: Add SimBrief related options in SETTINGS.

FMC: Add ROUTE REQUEST functionality backed by SimBrief integration.

FMC: Add wind uplink functionality backed by SimBrief integration.

CDU: Weight&Balance page added under SETTINGS for fuel and payload management.

VNAV: Added support for step climbs.

AP: FLCH mode sets thrust to achieve the target altitude in 125 seconds if possible.

CDU: Added CRZ CLB and CRZ DES page titles to the CRZ page when in those regimes.

CDU: Added cruise climb-related functionality to the PERF INIT, CRZ, PROG, and LEGS pages.

CDU: Added the MAX ANGLE speed field to the CLB page.

CDU: NAV RADIO accepts manual VOR course entry when VOR is in manual tuning mode.

CDU: An invalid entry message is given when an abeam point cannot be found.

CDU: The WIND and REF OAT fields on TAKEOFF REF page 2 can be auto-populated by pressing the corresponding LSK while the scratchpad is empty.

CHECKLISTS: Added support for closed loop checklist items that automatically complete based on the corresponding system states.

CHECKLISTS: Checklist page will display the first incomplete checklist upon page entry or NORMAL button press.

CHECKLISTS: Added CHKL INCOMPLETE NORM cautions for before takeoff, approach and landing checklists.

CHECKLISTS: Added Resets page where all checklists can be reset instead of having to reset every checklist individually.

CHECKLISTS: Added support for overriding checklists and individual checklist items.

EICAS: Added STAB GREENBAND warning to advise of incorrect takeoff CG entry.

EICAS: Added a step climb alert if the climb has still not been started five minutes after passing the point.

ND: Added a marker displaying the location of the next cruise climb.

[747] ND: Add VOR/VORCTR/APP/APPCTR formats.

[747] SYSTEMS: Added automatic fuel system management option that will change the fuel system configuration in flight as fuel quantities change in tanks. Defaults to off, inhibited on ground.

[747] SYSTEMS: Added insufficient fuel warning if the predicted fuel at the destination goes below the set reserves (or zero if not set).

[787] SYSTEMS: Added insufficient fuel warning if the predicted fuel at the destination goes below the set reserves (or 4000 lbs if not set).

Bugfixes and Improvements:

AP: Tuned localizer intercept behavior to reduce overshoot in most scenarios.

AP: Ensure FAC can always capture when close to the beam.

AP: Fixed an issue where the autopilot would be inaccurate when flying in external camera view.

AP: The MCP speed window now opens with current speed when changing from VNAV to another vertical mode.

CDU: Fixed an issue where a fix info ETA or altitude prediction could not be deleted when the prediction could not be calculated.

CDU: NavRadio Page CRS value is now green instead of white

CDU: Pressing the CLB> or DES> page links on the forecast pages will always return you to the VNAV page you came from.

CDU: More accurate “blanked” versions of the VNAV pages.

CDU: Fix a bug where setting the assumed temp on the TAKEOFF REF page did not set the thrust mode appropriately.

CDU: Climb thrust mode no longer syncs to takeoff thrust mode when reentering the THRUST LIM page.

CDU: Fixed a bug that might navigate back to the LEGS page immediately after starting the creation of a hold.

CDU: The QUAD/RADIAL field on the HOLD page parses entries more accurately.

CDU: The RUNWAY POS field displays meters when the game unit is metric.

CDU: CRZ ALT is now properly synced between CDUs.

CDU: Distances to go now truncate rather than round.

CDU: Do not show direct to indications in LEGS page when a direct to is performed internally by other FMS modifications.

CDU: Vertical track error now blanks when invalid.

CONTROLS: Engaging reverse thrust via the toggle control input should now work more reliably.

EICAS: Added TCAS OFF advisory message.

EICAS: Fixed multiple bugs in AUTOBRAKE EICAS alerts.

FLIGHT MODEL: Slight increase in braking efficiency.

FMC: ROLLOUT and FLARE modes now disarm/disengage when the AP is disengaged.

FMC: Corrected approach mode engagement/disengagement logic.

FMC: Fixed a bug where the pre-flight phase was skipped.

FMC: Fixed a bug where fix info was able to look past the first intersection if another fix info page was used.

FMC: Fix info abeam points are now deleted when passed.

FMC: Fix info no longer looks at legs behind the plane.

FMC: When initializing a cruise descent, restriction and transition speed limits are deleted if the new cruise altitude is lower than their corresponding ones.

FMC: Fix info predictions are now available for the active leg.

FMC: Fixed a bug where approach phase would not activate with flaps 1.

FMC: Fixed a bug where an altitude intervention in cruise could result in an early descent rather than a cruise descent.

FMS: Lat/long where value is 000 now works

MCP: Corrected LOC/FAC and APP light logic.

ND: Updated VOR/APP Modes: DME, CRS, FREQ/IDENT to show correct VOR values for VOR R on FO ND, and to show correct ILS values when in APP or APPCTR mode

PFD: The VNAV speed band is now not shown during approach phase.

SYSTEMS: Fixed issues with thrust calculations that could lead to erroneous CLB1 and 2 values

VNAV: Fixed a bug where the auto-descent would not occur if the MCP altitude was adjusted closer than 10 NM from T/D.

VNAV: The thrust/drag required messages now occur at the correct speeds in approach phase.

VNAV: The top of the speed band is now VMO/MMO - 11 knots rather than 16 knots.

VNAV: Fixed various issues causing the descent path to not be calculated correctly when modifying VNAV parameters after sequencing T/D.

SIM: Chase cam HUD HSI and selected altitude are now showing accurate data.

FMC: CLB thrust limit is now retained in cruise, and selected when climbing.

FMC: Selecting a new approach while flying an approach procedure should no longer break the approach speeds in the new approach.

CDU: Clearing a CDU message now clears it on all CDUs.

SYS: Fixed issue where LANDING ALTITUDE message appears when in AUTO.

[747] AP: Thrust HOLD mode now activates at 70 knots during takeoff.

[747] AP: The bank angle limit used while in HDG SEL mode now properly follows the selected bank angle limit selected on the MCP.

[747] AP: Fixed AUTO bank limit to be max of 25 instead of 30.

[747] CDU: DES DIR and DES NOW now work on the right CDU.

[747] CDU: Fixed VOR tuning data on the right CDU.

[747] EICAS: Fixed a bug where the FUEL XFEED CONFIG warning would be shown immediately after takeoff, before the fuel system automatically switched the configuration.

[747] EICAS: Flaps display now hidden when starting C&D.

[747] FMC: The FMC speed target is now always the current manevuering speed in approach phase.

[747] FMC: Fixed certain instances where changing or removing a procedure containing the active flight plan leg would cause the active leg’s flight path to change unexpectedly.

[747] FMC: Early Descent now reaches the target -1250 fpm descent rate.

[747] SYNOPTICS: Adjusted fuel synoptics styling.

[747] SYSTEMS: Rate of fuel transfer from reserve to main tanks increased.

[747] SYSTEMS: Fixed “FUEL IMBALANCE” warning text saying “FUEL IMBAL”.

[747] SYSTEMS: Fixed Stab tank warning message condition being reversed.

[747] TOOLTIPS: Fixed Capt/FO AIR DATA KNOB description, fixed FO Baro Outer Knob tooltips

[747] TOOLTIPS: Fixed autothrottle tooltip value to show ON instead of ARMED if autothrottle is engaged, updated AP Alt Knob Push tooltip description

[787] CDU: DES DIR and DES NOW now work when the CDU is on the left or right MFDs.

[787] CDU: Fixed VOR tuning data when the CDU was on the left or right MFD.

[787] CHECKLISTS: Added ‘Recirculation Fans ON’ to Preflight checklist

[787] FBW: Fixed an issue where FBW could snap back to an older trim setting one time upon disengaging autopilot

[787] FBW: Reduced pitch and roll sensitivity

[787] FBW: Fixed an issue where trim speed would not change at the correct rate

[787] FMC: Corrected the flaps 1 holding speeds.

[787] FPL: Fixed certain instances where changing or removing a procedure containing the active flight plan leg would cause the active leg’s flight path to change unexpectedly.

[787] HUD: Guidance cue is now not shown when the flight director is off.

[787] MFD: Fixed an issue where the passenger count on the AIR page wouldn’t be updated

[787] ND: Fixed issue on Xbox in CTR mode where the ‘18’ compass number was not visible.

[787] PFD: Changed baro setting alert background to black.

[787] PFD: Limited LS deviation indicator to prevent going too far outside the bounding box, to match the real unit.

[787] PFD/HUD: Fixed a bug where the AFDS baro source was displayed as L even with no AP or FD engaged.

[787] SYSTEMS: Primary hydraulic pumps now only run in AUTO mode after the second engine is started.

[787] TOOLTIPS: Updated AP Alt Knob Push tooltip description.

[787] SYS: Fixed an issue where HIGH CABIN ALT MODE would appear in the wrong conditions.

CESSNA 208B GRAND CARAVAN

Fixed Radio Panel and ADF interactions

CESSNA CITATION CJ4

Fixed passenger cabin lights not working

CESSNA CITATION CJ4 / WT21

FMC: Added the Route Request feature that allows to uplink a route from SimBrief. You’ll find this feature via IDX → ROUTE MENU on the FMC.

FMC: New USR SETTINGS menu found on the INDEX page two that provides various options

CJ4: Ground Power can now be toggled on/off, when available, via the USR SETTINGS menu

CJ4: Passenger cabin lights have been added which can be controlled via the USR SETTINGS menu

FMC: Added FIX INFO page and function

PFD: Fixed an issue where the red AP disconnect annunciation would flicker

MFD: Improved terrain map rendering

FMC: Adjust calculation of average speeds on the FLT LOG page

CJ4: Improvements to the electrical system and more sensible display of (dis)charging current of the battery

CJ4: Fixed seatbelt/safety chimes not always working

AP: Tuned autopilot VOR/LOC intercept behavior to reduce overshoot in most scenarios.

CESSNA CITATION LONGITUDE

Fixed throttle lever foley sounds sometimes playing incorrectly.

The autopilot selected airspeed reference in MAN speed mode is now limited to between 80kt to 324kt or M0.20 to M0.84.

The weather radar will now fail if power is removed from the right main bus.

Pressing the HDG knob while HDG mode is active will now cause the selected heading to automatically sync with airplane heading until the airplane stops turning or the HDG knob is manually turned.

Pressing the HDG knob while an autopilot/flight director NAV mode is active (FMS, VOR, LOC, BC) will now toggle HDG Sync Mode.

Fixed an issue where for a short period (~1 second) after closing a popup opened from the GTC CNS bar, it was impossible to interact with anything on the GTC screen.

CURTISS JN-4 “JENNY”

Fixed – Unable to spawn with Default or Custom amount of fuel.

Fixed – Abrupt color change during transition from LOD 4 LOD 5.

Fixed – Checklist is autocompleting during evaluation mode.

Fixed – EFB (Radio) tunes Active instead of standby frequency.

Fixed – Left and right quick views.

Fixed – [Localization] “Forward Tank” is not localized in neither languages for Weight and Balance option.

Fixed – Added hangar description in Turkish and Korean.

DAHER TBM 930

The autopilot selected airspeed reference is now limited to between 80kt to 265kt or M0.20 to M0.69.

The weather radar will now fail if power is removed from bus 2.

Adjusted the power draw of the weather radar. Power draw remains low while the radar is off or in standby and increases when it is actively scanning.

Pressing the HDG knob while HDG mode is active will now cause the selected heading to automatically sync with airplane heading until the airplane stops turning or the HDG knob is manually turned.

Fixed an issue where the EIS Ng gauge could report slightly inaccurate values.

DIAMOND DV20

Fixed unable to enter values by double-clicking on GNS screen.

DG FLUGZEUGBAU DG-1001E

Fixed pink textures on some instruments in external view.

DOUGLAS DC-3

Fixed – Black textures can be seen inside the cockpit.

Fixed – Open / Light Seams found in cockpit.

Fixed – Beacon switch is not labeled–users had trouble identifying / recognizing it (enhanced package only).

Fixed – Enhanced cockpit textures are backwards (enhanced package only).

Fixed – Overlapping words on the warning labels inside the cabin and on the rear cabin door.

Fixed – Copilot yoke is tilted.

Fixed – Cockpit model - nose rivets UV map stretched.

Fixed – Bad texture mapping on APU Cart.

GRUMMAN G-21 GOOSE

Fixed – Control yoke center section clips though floorboard when yoke is moved forward or backward.

Fixed – Fuel valves have no sound for interaction.

Fixed – Manual Fuel pump has no sound for interaction or function.

Fixed – Tooltip for revised main fuel valve selector.

Fixed – EFB screen flickering.

Fixed – Some instruments in cockpit are not localized in Turkish.

Fixed – Some instruments in cockpit are not localized in Korean.

Fixed – Language not localized in Weight and Balance option.

Fixed – Fuel Tank Value not localized in selected languages.

Fixed – [es-MX] Flaps/Pitot Heat and associated description is not localized in Checklist.

Fixed – Livery names are not localized in liveries page.

Fixed – Added hangar description in Turkish.

H-4 HERCULES “SPRUCE GOOSE”

Fixed – All 8 engines are now supported.

Fixed – Added an undercarriage in hangar mode.

Fixed – Added tugboat.

Fixed – Added water friction.

Fixed – Added throttle transfer from pilot to engineer.

Fixed – Added throttle friction.

Fixed – Added hangar description and tooltips in Turkish and Korean.

Fixed – Some art issues have been fixed in the cockpit.

ROBIN CAP10

Fixed – Unable to enter values by double-clicking on GNS screen

RYAN NYP “SPIRIT OF ST. LOUIS”

Fixed – Added hangar description and tooltips in Turkish and Korean.

WRIGHT FLYER

Fixed – Added hangar description and tooltips in Turkish and Korean.

See the rest of the release notes on our website: https://flightsimulator.com/release-notes-sim-update-13-1-34-16-0-available-now