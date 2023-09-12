 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kingsblood update for 12 September 2023

v1.1.6 - bugfix version

Share · View all patches · Build 12167998 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • life leech fixed:
    physical damage (auto-attacks and some special abilities) is used to compute the health restored by life leech.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1515021 Depot 1515021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1515022 Depot 1515022
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link