Hole Access Hotfix

Fixed bug that sometimes prevented hole access and made it more obvious that it is enterable

Significantly reduced enemy HP level scaling to hopefully stop them being so tanky later in the game, may remove scaling function altogether or make it toggleable in future update

Claud in Nyuuville now gives you more cards if you don't have enough to play card beasts with to stop players being unable to play cardbeasts until they get to Goldeka if they lose matches, he also now gives a slightly better set of starter cards