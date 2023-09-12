 Skip to content

Monster Girl Invasion RPG update for 12 September 2023

Hole Access Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone,

This is a hotfix for a bug that was preventing access to The Hole in some instances as well as some other minor changes. To clarify, The Hole is accessible via the mountain south of the Town.

Changelog:

  • Fixed bug that sometimes prevented hole access and made it more obvious that it is enterable

  • Significantly reduced enemy HP level scaling to hopefully stop them being so tanky later in the game, may remove scaling function altogether or make it toggleable in future update

  • Claud in Nyuuville now gives you more cards if you don't have enough to play card beasts with to stop players being unable to play cardbeasts until they get to Goldeka if they lose matches, he also now gives a slightly better set of starter cards

