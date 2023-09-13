Please provide an update & feedback.

The tutorial that was hastily created for the recent BIC event was quite lacking.

So, it's expected that many players found it difficult to understand the game in the early stages.

Indeed, there were such opinions.

We have developed a new tutorial based on feedback from players who have experienced both the previous and updated versions through this BIC event, as well as feedback from new players.

"This version has received a relatively high level of satisfaction internally as well.

"

Nonetheless, we will continue to make efforts for ongoing optimization.

We hope that those who have previously played the game will also try playing with the new controls and provide feedback.

Tutorial Mode Added

Removed the previous tutorial from the Story Mode and developed a separate tutorial that can be played individually.

Adjusted the level design for Chapters 1 and 2.

Control Scheme Changes