The final version of One More Gate is now available!

That's it! Version 1.0 of One More Gate is now playable.

For all those who purchased the game during early access, OMG will update itself automatically. Please note that all your saves will be deleted, so that everyone starts from the same brand-new base!

The whole team hopes that this last version will meet your expectations. We can only thank all the players who took part into the early access, who have helped, advised and supported us throughout this year. Thank you so much <3

Don't hesitate to give your feedback on our official discord : https://discord.gg/WP67vd6u