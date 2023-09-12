 Skip to content

One More Gate: A Wakfu Legend update for 12 September 2023

The final version of One More Gate is now available!

Build 12167799

Patchnotes via Steam Community

That's it! Version 1.0 of One More Gate is now playable.

For all those who purchased the game during early access, OMG will update itself automatically. Please note that all your saves will be deleted, so that everyone starts from the same brand-new base!

The whole team hopes that this last version will meet your expectations. We can only thank all the players who took part into the early access, who have helped, advised and supported us throughout this year. Thank you so much <3

Don't hesitate to give your feedback on our official discord : https://discord.gg/WP67vd6u

Changed files in this update

