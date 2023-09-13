**
Updates
**
- Added Floating Combat Text (FCT)
- Some audio tuning and optimization
- Three FCT options in settings with toggle as well
- Increase for orb intensity
- Changed end of match screen to display all needed evidence rather than only what you didn't confirm
- Changed end of match screen to say if the lobby picked the correct phantom and not if just the local player did
**
Fixes
**
- Fix for items floating when changing mesh/vanity/ DCing from game ect.
- Fix for phantoms not attacking when getting near players
- Fix for phantom meshes being doubled
- Fix for immune showing up on totems for FCT
- Fix for clients seeing phantom at start of game
Changed files in this update