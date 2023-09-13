 Skip to content

Phantom Hysteria update for 13 September 2023

Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12167745

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

Updates

**

  • Added Floating Combat Text (FCT)
  • Some audio tuning and optimization
  • Three FCT options in settings with toggle as well
  • Increase for orb intensity
  • Changed end of match screen to display all needed evidence rather than only what you didn't confirm
  • Changed end of match screen to say if the lobby picked the correct phantom and not if just the local player did

**

Fixes

**

  • Fix for items floating when changing mesh/vanity/ DCing from game ect.
  • Fix for phantoms not attacking when getting near players
  • Fix for phantom meshes being doubled
  • Fix for immune showing up on totems for FCT
  • Fix for clients seeing phantom at start of game

