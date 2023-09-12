Y8S3.1 PATCH NOTES
See the upcoming changes to Rainbow Six Siege with the release of Y8S3.1.
Y8S3.1 Patch Size
Find the download sizes for each platform below.
- Ubisoft Connect: 5.82 GB
- Steam: 16.9 GB
- Xbox One: 3.09 GB
- Xbox Series X: 3.27 GB
- PS4: 3.99 GB
- PS5: 3.26 GB
BUG FIXES
GAMEPLAY
FIXED - Ram's BU-GI Auto Breacher doesn't completely destroy first floor walls of 1F Strip Club on the Club House map.
FIXED - Ram's BU-GI Auto Breacher doesn't destroy Thunderbird's Kona Station if it's placed on a reinforced surface.
FIXED - Operators get stuck inside of a barrel when exiting rappel on the Fortress map.
FIXED - Defuser can't be retrieved if dropped when entering or exiting rappel stance at EXT North Rappel on the Tower map.
FIXED - Ram's BU-GI Auto Breacher can't go through the wall at 2F Infirmary on the Yacht map.
FIXED - Attacker drones can reach a spot with a useful line of sight and can't be destroyed on Nighthaven map.
FIXED - Third spawn location description is missing for Attackers on the Bank map.
FIXED - Fenrir's F-NATT Dread Mine doesn't open in the end of round replay when activated.
FIXED - Some gadgets are missing collision and can be deployed inside Ram's BU-GI Auto Breacher.
LEVEL DESIGN
FIXED - Staircase connecting 1F Central Hallway to 2F Central stairs is labeled as B Central Stairs on the Clubhouse map.
FIXED - Indestructible windows can be barricaded during the Defense tutorial.
FIXED - Wall studs are visible in B1 Red Stairs of the Kanal map.
FIXED - Barricades float when placed in the doorway at 2F Dorm Main Hall on the Oregon map.
FIXED - Can't properly destroy the wall between 1F Bar and 1F Lounge on the Tower map.
FIXED - Operators can get out of bounds by using a space between a ladder and railing at EXT South Roof on the Tower map.
FIXED - Portion of the wall can't be destroyed at 2F Master Bedroom of the Chalet map.
AUDIO
FIXED - Missing SFX when destroying the canister on Mira's Black Mirror.
FIXED - Missing VFX when Operator phones dropped for Dokkaebi are hacked by the Kludge Drone.
FIXED - Missing SFX when drones are destroyed while in support mode during the end of the round.
OPERATORS
FIXED - Ram's BU-GI Auto Breacher laser is visible through walls with low quality settings.
USER EXPERIENCE
FIXED - User doesn't receive a penalty when reported for voice abuse in multiple sessions.
FIXED - Warden's Smart Glasses thumbnail appears in low resolution in the Operators tab.
FIXED - Cursor doesn't appear in the Operator Guides while using free camera during Match Replay.
FIXED - Players aren't highlighted after swapping teams in a Custom Game lobby.
FIXED - Saved game mode settings for the Quick Match and Arcade playlists reset after restarting the game.
FIXED - Hot and Spicy attachment skin is missing from the exclusive set highlighted on the Intro section of the Battle Pass.
FIXED - Text for device name overlaps in Ram's Operator section.
FIXED - Interaction animation doesn't play when players spectate Fenrir.
FIXED - Missing reward image for when the free Alpha Pack reward popup appears.
FIXED - Compass appearance can't be changed while using the normal HUD preset.
FIXED - Dread Factor Ranked charms are displayed with Heavy Mettle rank information.
FIXED - Multiple LOD issues on various maps.
FIXED - Various Shop and Customization issues.
FIXED - Various Localization issues.
