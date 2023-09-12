Share · View all patches · Build 12167729 · Last edited 12 September 2023 – 10:26:03 UTC by Wendy

Y8S3.1 PATCH NOTES

See the upcoming changes to Rainbow Six Siege with the release of Y8S3.1.

Y8S3.1 Patch Size

Find the download sizes for each platform below.

Ubisoft Connect: 5.82 GB

Steam: 16.9 GB

Xbox One: 3.09 GB

Xbox Series X: 3.27 GB

PS4: 3.99 GB

PS5: 3.26 GB

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED - Ram's BU-GI Auto Breacher doesn't completely destroy first floor walls of 1F Strip Club on the Club House map.

FIXED - Ram's BU-GI Auto Breacher doesn't destroy Thunderbird's Kona Station if it's placed on a reinforced surface.

FIXED - Operators get stuck inside of a barrel when exiting rappel on the Fortress map.

FIXED - Defuser can't be retrieved if dropped when entering or exiting rappel stance at EXT North Rappel on the Tower map.

FIXED - Ram's BU-GI Auto Breacher can't go through the wall at 2F Infirmary on the Yacht map.

FIXED - Attacker drones can reach a spot with a useful line of sight and can't be destroyed on Nighthaven map.

FIXED - Third spawn location description is missing for Attackers on the Bank map.

FIXED - Fenrir's F-NATT Dread Mine doesn't open in the end of round replay when activated.

FIXED - Some gadgets are missing collision and can be deployed inside Ram's BU-GI Auto Breacher.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED - Staircase connecting 1F Central Hallway to 2F Central stairs is labeled as B Central Stairs on the Clubhouse map.

FIXED - Indestructible windows can be barricaded during the Defense tutorial.

FIXED - Wall studs are visible in B1 Red Stairs of the Kanal map.

FIXED - Barricades float when placed in the doorway at 2F Dorm Main Hall on the Oregon map.

FIXED - Can't properly destroy the wall between 1F Bar and 1F Lounge on the Tower map.

FIXED - Operators can get out of bounds by using a space between a ladder and railing at EXT South Roof on the Tower map.

FIXED - Portion of the wall can't be destroyed at 2F Master Bedroom of the Chalet map.

AUDIO

FIXED - Missing SFX when destroying the canister on Mira's Black Mirror.

FIXED - Missing VFX when Operator phones dropped for Dokkaebi are hacked by the Kludge Drone.

FIXED - Missing SFX when drones are destroyed while in support mode during the end of the round.

OPERATORS

FIXED - Ram's BU-GI Auto Breacher laser is visible through walls with low quality settings.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED - User doesn't receive a penalty when reported for voice abuse in multiple sessions.

FIXED - Warden's Smart Glasses thumbnail appears in low resolution in the Operators tab.

FIXED - Cursor doesn't appear in the Operator Guides while using free camera during Match Replay.

FIXED - Players aren't highlighted after swapping teams in a Custom Game lobby.

FIXED - Saved game mode settings for the Quick Match and Arcade playlists reset after restarting the game.

FIXED - Hot and Spicy attachment skin is missing from the exclusive set highlighted on the Intro section of the Battle Pass.

FIXED - Text for device name overlaps in Ram's Operator section.

FIXED - Interaction animation doesn't play when players spectate Fenrir.

FIXED - Missing reward image for when the free Alpha Pack reward popup appears.

FIXED - Compass appearance can't be changed while using the normal HUD preset.

FIXED - Dread Factor Ranked charms are displayed with Heavy Mettle rank information.

FIXED - Multiple LOD issues on various maps.

FIXED - Various Shop and Customization issues.

FIXED - Various Localization issues.