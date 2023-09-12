Update 2.1.3: Support Updates, Weapon Adjustments, Region Filter, more!

Who needs ammo!

In our latest update, we're making it more intuitive for Support players to help reinforce their squad and team, regional filter for the Server Browser, weapon balancing, class updates and graphical tweaks. As you explore, you'll also find that many aspects of the environment have been retextured. This is a work in progress!

v2.1.3 Patch Notes

Gameplay

Support players will now able to re-supply players by equipping the ammo box and holding 'RMB'

Assault will have 6 bandages instead of 4 bandages

Support will have 6 bandages instead of 4 bandages

Engineer will have 6 bandages instead of 4 bandages

Recon will have 5 bandages instead of 3 bandages

Engineers now will able to repair 98% of the damages instead of 50% - 75%

Players will no longer able to build hesco walls etc on the places where you would spawn by spawning on a flag etc, you can still place stuff inside flag, just not at places where people would spawn

Entering/deploying on tanks will take 2 seconds instead of 4 seconds

Added input buffer for single fire weapons. (No more dead clicks)

There will be icon on barbed wires to indicate if it's friendly barbed wire or not

Dark Flashbang option added to gameplay settings

Anti Vehicle Grenades will detonate on impact with vehicles now

Anti Vehicle Grenade/Mine damage to buildings/walls radius reduced to 2 meters

Grenades will no longer pass through vehicle windows and riot shields

End of Round

End of the round, there will be leaderboard for best XXX during voting

End of the round, random gamemode and random map options will be given on vote screen.

Vehicles

Transport Vehicle physics slightly improved, more work will be done in this area

Pilots will no longer able to pilot helicopters 180º upside down like a spaceship, they will now properly descend when tilted this way

Fixes

Issue with squadmates being considered in combat when they aren't, should be fixed

Laggy player movement (for other players) fixed, (needs to be tested)

Hit detection for mines, claymores, c4, drones fixed

Player wouldn't be able to use C4, mines (placed c4s, mines would be ineffective) if they would place them while switching guns quickly and firing fixed

MK14's previous velocity change properly applied

Ultimax night vision ADS fixed

A bug where water would render on top of smokes fixed.

Fixed a bug where miniguns would continue to fire if the player who used it disconnects

Fixed a bug where sniper sway wouldn't be applied while sitting in vehicles

A rare bug where player animations wouldn't play and player would just float around without any animations fixed

Rare bug - player spawning with no attachments fixed

When there's no room to exit a vehicle, the player will attempt to exit from above.

Vehicle exit causing teleport to the roof of buildings should be fixed (needs to be tested)

UX / UI

Server browser, region filters added.

Light/heavy gadgets will be displayed on the game UI.

Favorite servers will no longer disappear when server changes their name.

The camo & helmets that are unlocked at rank 200 have been moved to Prestige 1, so players can continue using them after choosing to Prestige.

Unable to choose players on map by clicking their name if they are in vehicle fixed.

Unlocking "Empty Gadget" fixed

VISUALS

Minor optimization and improvement of environmental models.

This is the first iteration and more models will be updated over time in the future.

Most models received contoured outlines that will improve the sense of space surrounding the player and make more easy to read a object shape in mono-shaded ambient lighting.

WEAPON ADJUSTMENTS

M9

Damage increased, from 30 to 32

Vertical recoil increased, from 0.4 to 0.8

Horizontal recoil increased, from 0.4 to 0.6

Firerate increased, from 400 to 600

Velocity increased, from 250 to 300

Sound spread lowered, from 600 to 450

Draw speed increased, from 1 to 2

Magazine size increased, from 12 to 13

MP 443

Damage increased, from 25 to 27

Horizontal recoil increased, from 0.1 to 0.3

Velocity increased, from 300 to 350

Firerate increased, from 700 to 750

Sound spread lowered, from 600 to 450

Draw speed increased, from 1 to 2

Magazine size increased, from 16 to 17

USP

Damage increased, from 25 to 30

Vertical recoil increased, from 0.4 to 0.7

Horizontal recoil increased, from 0.4 to 0.5

Velocity increased, from 250 to 320

Firerate increased, from 500 to 650

Sound spread lowered, from 600 to 450

Draw speed increased, from 1 to 2

Magazine size increased, from 12 to 15

Glock 18

Damage increased, from 17 to 19

Sound spread lowered, from 600 to 450

Draw speed increased, from 1 to 1.75

Magazine size increased, from 16 to 19

UNICA

Light damage increased, from 0 to 10

Vertical recoil lowered, from 6 to 5

Horizontal recoil lowered, from 4 to 3.5

First shot kick lowered, from 1.5 to 1.1

Reload speed increased, from 1 to 1.2 (5s to 4.17s)

Draw speed increased, from 1 to 1.5

Headshot multiplier is 1.5x (default was 1.2x for pistols)

RSH12

Damage increased, from 60 to 70

Light damage increased, from 5 to 30

Vertical recoil lowered, from 9 to 5

Horizontal recoil increased, from 4 to 5

First shot kick lowered, from 1.5 to 1.1

Velocity increased, from 350 to 550

Accuracy increased, from 73.75 to 78.75

Reload speed increased, from 1 to 1.2 (4.93s to 4.11s)

Draw speed increased, from 1.2 to 1.3

Running speed increased, from 1 to 1.06

Headshot multiplier is 1.5x (default was 1.2x for pistols)

DESERT EAGLE

Damage lowered, from 90 to 72

Light damage lowered, from 40 to 30

Horizontal recoil increased, from 3.5 to 4

First shot kick increased, from 1 to 1.1

Velocity lowered, from 600 to 500

Running speed increased, from 1 to 1.06

Magazine size increased, from 6 to 7

Accuracy lowered, from 85 to 78.75

Draw speed increased, from 1 to 1.3

Headshot multiplier is 1.5x (default was 1.2x for pistols)

MP7

Damage fall-off START reduced, from 50 to 40

Damage fall-off END reduced, from 200 to 140

UMP45

Damage increased from 28 to 35

Vertical recoil increased from 1 to 1.3

Horizontal recoil increased from 0.65 to 0.9

Firerate reduced from 700 to 650

Damage fall-off START reduced from 50 to 20

Damage fall-off END reduced from 200 to 140

**PP2000

*** Horizontal recoil increased, from 0.5 to 0.7

Damage fall-off START reduced, from 50 to 20

Damage fall-off END reduced, from 200 to 140

PP19

Damage fall-off START reduced, from 50 to 40

Damage fall-off END reduced, from 200 to 150

Kriss Vector

Damage fall-off END reduced, from 200 to 150

MP5

Damage fall-off START reduced, from 50 to 20

Damage fall-off END reduced, from 200 to 140

Honey Badger

Damage fall-off END reduced, from 200 to 150

P90

Damage fall-off START reduced, from 50 to 20

Damage fall-off END reduced, from 200 to 140

Scorpion

Damage fall-off END reduced, from 200 to 140

L86A1

Damage reduced from 32 to 31

Vertical recoil reduced from 1.4 to 1.2

Horizontal recoil reduced from 1.4 to 1

Velocity increase from 600 to 650

Reload speed increased from 1 to 1.05

M249

ADS time reduced from 0.35 to 0.3

Running speed increased from 0.9 to 0.925

The game has been updated to version 2.1.3

September 12th, 2023

