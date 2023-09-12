[Update] Restaurant & Totem

Hello! ːsteamhappyː

We've been quite busy over the past couple of months for preparing two game shows. Furthermore, we're in the thick of developing for our next game update. The upcoming Water Sector update is set to launch in mid-October, after we attend the Tokyo Game Show and undergo about two weeks of testing.

Also, just today, we rolled out a small update introducing the 'Restaurant' management and parts of the totem system.

Please check out the details below!

Restaurant

You can run the restaurant for a day by selecting four dishes for which you know the recipes. Serving more expensive dishes can earn you more money, but they also take longer to prepare. Customers will get impatient and leave the restaurant if made to wait for too long, so it's crucial to balance your menu appropriately.

Additionally, each restaurant has its regular customers.

If you serve dishes that contain ingredients these customers favor, you can receive tips!

Olive Restaurant: Salt, Century Plant, Grade 1 & 2 Fish, Piranha

Gordon Restaurant: Grade 1 & 2 Herbs, Grade 1 & 2 Roots, Light Reed Leaf

In the restaurant, we sell items that can skip the cooking process, and they are also awarded as bonuses at the end of the operation. These will be particularly helpful when making a large number of dishes or when cooking with expensive ingredients.

To operate a restaurant, you'll need a recommendation from the chefs of each restaurant, Olive and Gordon.

* If you've previously met Olive and Gordon and completed their quests, you will automatically receive their recommendation upon starting the game. Please take note!

Totem

You can now use the totems imbued with the power of the deities!

Equip totems in the four available slots to gain passive effects.

By equipping totems, you can gain additional effects when eating fruits, reduce the cooldown of rolling, and benefit from various other situational bonuses. Totems are intended to be rewards for meeting deities or clearing challenging dungeons.

The totem system will be fully integrated after the Water Region update scheduled for mid-October.

With today's update, we've introduced the totem system, allowing players to explore up to two available slots.

Drawing

The process of Baby Ogu drawing a picture diary has been added. By pressing a button, you can see the drawing being completed step by step.

Unlock Maps

A new animation has been added when a region is unlocked by drawing a picture diary.

We've added a notification system to ensure that if previously played content is updated, players won't miss out on the updated content or need to start over from the beginning.

Bug Fixes & Changes

Fixed an issue where maps were not properly displayed in some countries.

The save slot system has been revised. Instead of accessing all save slots while playing, it has been changed to save in each slot individually.

Fixed an issue where players could access the main menu during the Mecha Rat battle.

Resolved an issue where some users were unable to exit the navigation mission after the previous update.

Thanks!