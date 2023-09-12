 Skip to content

SYNCED update for 12 September 2023

Invite Friends - Get Rewards!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
What's better than crushing Nanos all across the Meridian? Crushing Nanos all across the Meridian with your friends!

SYNCED is a brand new game, so your buddies might not have heard about it yet - but that's where our Friend Invitation promotion comes in. Details are available here.

Inviting your friends not only adds an entirely new layer of fun to SYNCED, but you and your friends will also receive sweet in-game items. So spread the word, grab those rewards, and let the good times roll. Those Nanos won't know what hit 'em!

