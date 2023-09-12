 Skip to content

Speedway Challenge 2023 update for 12 September 2023

V1.10.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12167588 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

new track - Gustrow
new challenge
added Texom Stal Rzeszów and PZM kevlars
updated database (skills, lineups, tracks, new riders)
fixed bugs with substitutions
added information about game hosting server
fixed engine defects
fixes in tutorial
fixed bug with no rider on no 7
fixed new riders generator
fixed simulation race times
minor graphic fixes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2422152 Depot 2422152
  • Loading history…
