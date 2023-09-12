new track - Gustrow
new challenge
added Texom Stal Rzeszów and PZM kevlars
updated database (skills, lineups, tracks, new riders)
fixed bugs with substitutions
added information about game hosting server
fixed engine defects
fixes in tutorial
fixed bug with no rider on no 7
fixed new riders generator
fixed simulation race times
minor graphic fixes
Speedway Challenge 2023 update for 12 September 2023
V1.10.1
new track - Gustrow
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update