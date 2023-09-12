The story for the Crime faction is now added!

Dear Lost Technology fans,

We've rolled out an update to add the story part for the Crime faction.

The Story of Crime

The demons who control Dioscurias have maintained their power longer than human history. Having quietly watched events unfold for over 1000 years, the demons show little interest in the conflicts. But what is their true aim...?

Main Characters

Diabolical Demon Director - Demokrishia:

Queen of the demonic country of Crime, known and feared as the Demon Lord. Reigns over Dioscurias in a castle that floats above a large hole opened in the continent. Hasn't taken part in the great wars, but is always observing them. There is no established system of ranks among the demons, so they often call themselves whatever they like.



President - Tuchulcha: [img]

Aide to Demokrishia. A powerful wielder of dark magic, ranked second to Demokrishia in terms of power. Acts as a secretary, assisting Demokrishia in governance, military affairs, and personal matters. The queen's most trusted confidant. While the country stays out of the wars, she amuses Demokrishia in her boredom by researching various peoples and their culture, inviting representatives before the queen in order to display them.

