Update v1.7.0

- Added a research dialog allowing you to specify which research methods to use for your works.
- New items available in the store: Library card, Voice recorder.
- You can now add a summary to your works.
- [Community suggestion] Submission deadlines are marked on the calendar.
- Can now auto-generate unique titles for Journalism articles.
Polishing
- [Community suggestion] Agents and publicists no longer cost XP to hire.
- When an Agent cannot be hired due to low work quality, the minimum quality requirement is displayed.
- Polished: Write dialog, button icons
- The writer's block cryptogram will now prevent you from accidentally assigning the same letter to multiple substitution letters.
- More generous deadlines for freelance works.
- You can now move the cursor in text boxes by clicking and dragging.
Fixes
- Only allow entering valid characters in text boxes.
