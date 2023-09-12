 Skip to content

Drafting Tales update for 12 September 2023

Update v1.7.0

Build 12167476

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • Added a research dialog allowing you to specify which research methods to use for your works.
  • New items available in the store: Library card, Voice recorder.
  • You can now add a summary to your works.
  • [Community suggestion] Submission deadlines are marked on the calendar.
  • Can now auto-generate unique titles for Journalism articles.

Polishing

  • [Community suggestion] Agents and publicists no longer cost XP to hire.
  • When an Agent cannot be hired due to low work quality, the minimum quality requirement is displayed.
  • Polished: Write dialog, button icons
  • The writer's block cryptogram will now prevent you from accidentally assigning the same letter to multiple substitution letters.
  • More generous deadlines for freelance works.
  • You can now move the cursor in text boxes by clicking and dragging.

Fixes

  • Only allow entering valid characters in text boxes.

