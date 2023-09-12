🛠 Early Access Update 2.1: Hot Fixes 🛠

Your feedback is our guiding star. 🌟
Here's the rundown:
🥚 Duck Eggs Now Purchasable: Fixed the unavailability issue at Simon’s Saveur Kitchen.
🐎 Horses in Barn Bug Removed: The misplaced horses in the barn have been taken care of.
🌦 Season Sprite Corrected: Now accurately shows upon game loading.
🧳 Duplicate Items Bug Fixed: No more extra items causing lag on the ground.
🐾 Animal Gender Bug Resolved: Animals now have their correct gender.
🌙 Black Screen Bug Update: Made fixes to tackle the black screen issue at 3am.
🎮 Join the Conversation: Want to dive deeper into the game and connect with other community members? Come join our Discord server!
Thanks for all your love and support ❤️
- David
Changed files in this update