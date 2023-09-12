 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cornucopia update for 12 September 2023

🛠 Early Access Update 2.1: Hot Fixes 🛠

Share · View all patches · Build 12167466 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Your feedback is our guiding star. 🌟

Here's the rundown:

🥚 Duck Eggs Now Purchasable: Fixed the unavailability issue at Simon’s Saveur Kitchen.

🐎 Horses in Barn Bug Removed: The misplaced horses in the barn have been taken care of.

🌦 Season Sprite Corrected: Now accurately shows upon game loading.

🧳 Duplicate Items Bug Fixed: No more extra items causing lag on the ground.

🐾 Animal Gender Bug Resolved: Animals now have their correct gender.

🌙 Black Screen Bug Update: Made fixes to tackle the black screen issue at 3am.

🎮 Join the Conversation: Want to dive deeper into the game and connect with other community members? Come join our Discord server!

Thanks for all your love and support ❤️

  • David

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1681601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link