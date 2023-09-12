🛠 Early Access Update 2.1: Hot Fixes 🛠

Share · View all patches · Build 12167466 · Last edited 12 September 2023 – 10:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Here's the rundown:

🥚 Duck Eggs Now Purchasable: Fixed the unavailability issue at Simon’s Saveur Kitchen.

🐎 Horses in Barn Bug Removed: The misplaced horses in the barn have been taken care of.

🌦 Season Sprite Corrected: Now accurately shows upon game loading.

🧳 Duplicate Items Bug Fixed: No more extra items causing lag on the ground.

🐾 Animal Gender Bug Resolved: Animals now have their correct gender.

🌙 Black Screen Bug Update: Made fixes to tackle the black screen issue at 3am.

